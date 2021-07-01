Marlyn W. Beckett, Dubuque — Visitation: 11 a.m. to noon today, Mueller Memorial Chapel, Linwood Cemetery, Dubuque. Services: Noon today at the chapel.
Lois M. Corken, Dubuque — Visitation: 2 to 3 p.m. Friday, July 2, Holy Ghost Church, Dubuque. Services: 3 p.m. Friday at the church.
Michelle M. Donar, Bloomington, Wis. — Celebration of life: 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday, July 3, Smith Park, Platteville, Wis.
Rosella C. Feldmann, Worthington, Iowa — Visitation: 2 to 6 p.m. today, St. Paul Catholic Church, Worthington, and 9 to 10 a.m. Friday, July 2, at the church. Services: 10:30 a.m. Friday at the church.
Robert J. Hilby, East Dubuque, Ill. — Visitation: 3 to 6 p.m. today, Furlong Funeral Chapel, Galena, Ill. Services: 10 a.m. Friday, July 2, Nativity BVM Church, Menominee, Ill.
Gerald L. Hosch, Cuba City, Wis. — Visitation: 3 to 8 p.m. Friday, July 2, and 9 to 10:15 a.m. Saturday, July 3, St. Rose of Lima Church, Cuba City. Mass of Christian burial: 10:30 a.m. Saturday at the church.
Robert Howell, Sr. Platteville, Wis. — 9 to 11 a.m. Saturday, July 3, Melby Funeral Home & Crematory, Platteville. Services: 11 a.m. Saturday at the funeral home.
Savannah Jones, Savanna, Ill. — Visitation: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, July 3, Law Jones Funeral Home, Savanna. Services: 1 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home.
Lillian L. Knake, Bellevue, Iowa — Visitation: 9 to 10:30 a.m. Friday, July 2, Hachmann-Mier Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Bellevue. Services: 11 a.m. Friday, St. Joseph’s Catholic Church, Bellevue.
Neva M. Popp, Platteville, Wis. — Visitation: 9:30 to 11 a.m. Friday, July 2, Melby Funeral Home & Crematory, Platteville. Services: 11 a.m. Friday at the funeral home.
Lawrence A. Welch, Platteville, Wis. — Visitation: 4 to 7 p.m. today, Melby Funeral Home, Platteville, and 10 to 11 a.m. Friday, July 2, St. Rose Catholic Church, Cuba City, Wis. Mass of Christian burial: 11 a.m. Friday at the church.
Richard Whisenant, Platteville, Wis. — Mass of Christian burial: 11 a.m. today, St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church, Cuba City, Wis.