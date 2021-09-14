PLATTEVILLE, Wis. — Albert W. Haberkorn, 80, of Platteville, and formerly of Potosi, passed away on Sunday, September 12, 2021 at home with his two youngest daughters at his side. Per Albert’s wishes there will be no formal services.
Albert was born on September 27, 1940 in Iowa City, Iowa the son of William and Violet (Sarazin) Haberkorn. He was united in marriage to Nancy C. Munger on November 14, 1959 in Dubuque, Iowa. Together they had six children. Al was a commercial fisherman in Potosi, while he and Nancy operated the Legion Bar, Potosi. Following their divorce in 1978 Al moved around to California, Washington and Florida before returning back to Platteville in February 2018 to live with his loving daughter, Lisa, who has cared for him for the past three and a half years.
Al loved fishing and sold his big catfish in the Chicago, Galena and Savannah, Illinois areas. Many people enjoyed eating his smoked carp. He tried his hand in wood carving and became very good at that as well. Also worked and was a well respected team member of Quality Control and Telephone Book distribution throughout the United States. His dogs, Daisy and Noel, were as attached to him as he was to them. He loved watching wrestling, old westerns and anything about fishing on TV.
He is survived by his children, Karen (Dennis) Potter of Lancaster, WI, Lisa (Rich) McNett of Platteville, Steve (Shannon Nyberg) Haberkorn of Monona, IA, Cindy (Joe Dowell) Haberkorn of Fennimore, Bob (Connie) Haberkorn of Potosi; 8 grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; 6 step-grandchildren; 12 step-great-grandchildren; brother, Dick (Donna) Haberkorn; sister, Arlene (Patrick) Dunn and his buddy, Penny. He was preceded in death by his son and daughter-in-law, Bill and Judy Haberkorn in 1993, his parents, one grandchild in infancy, sister and brother-in-law, Madonna and Oliver Kieler, and his former wife, Nancy, in 2008.
The family wishes to extend a special thank you to Upland Hills Home Health Care and Hospice team members for all the wonderful care and support with dad. We couldn’t have gotten through this with out your help.