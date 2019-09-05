DICKEYVILLE, Wis. — Avis C. Middaugh, 87, of Dubuque, Iowa, formerly of Dickeyville, Wis., died Friday, August 30, 2019, at Stonehill Care Center, Dubuque, Iowa.
Services will be 10:30 a.m. Friday September 6, 2019, at Holy Ghost Catholic Church in Dickeyville with Rev. Bernard Rott officiating. Burial will be in the church cemetery. Friends may call from 5 to 8 p.m. Thursday at Casey Funeral Home & Cremation Services in Cuba City where there will be a parish wake service at 4:45 p.m. Friends may also call from 9:30 to 10:15 a.m. Friday morning at the church before the service.
Avis was born on November 16, 1931, in Dubuque, Iowa, the daughter of Raymond and Louise (Noonan) Small. She married Glen E. Middaugh on November 28, 1952. He preceded her in death on May 28, 2015. Avis’ greatest joy was spending time with her family. She also enjoyed luncheons with the church ladies, playing cards, and dancing. Avis worked at the Dickeyville Grotto and was involved with many church activities such as the Labor Day picnic, teaching CCD and serving funeral dinners.
Avis is survived by two daughters, Christina (John) Tigges, of Davenport, IA, and Cherie Williams, of Onalaska, WI; two sons, Dale (Darci) Middaugh, of Sussex, WI, and Donald (friend, Michelle) Middaugh, of Mount Horeb, WI; nine grandchildren, Natalie, Gretchen, Melissa, Danielle, Matthew, Joseph, Taylor, Morgan, and Mason; seven great-grandchildren, Kenzie, Nicholas, Carver, Caleb, Emon, Ada Rae, and Mira; nine siblings, Norma (William) Rodosky, Nancy Humphreys, Johnny Small, Wayne (Rose) Small, Mary Ellen Darm, Delilah (John) Schissel, Robert Ford, Dennis Barclays, and Patty (friend, John) Bonert; and many nieces and nephews.
She was also preceded in death by a son, David Middaugh; her parents; a granddaughter, Natasha Williams; two sisters, Audrey Small and Sharil Small; two brothers, James Small and Leslie Small; and her brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, Penny Small, Dianne Small, Dean Darm, Richard Humphreys, Carl Bonert, and Betty Small.
Online condolences for the family may be left at www.caseyfuneralhome.net.