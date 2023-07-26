GRANBURY, Texas — Brian Matthew Traeger, 43, of Granbury, TX, and formerly of Dubuque, IA, passed away unexpectedly on June 26, 2023.
Visitation will be held from 10:00a.m.-12:00p.m., Saturday, July 29, 2023, at the Egelhof, Siegert and Casper Funeral Home and Crematory, 2659 JFK Road, Dubuque. Memorial Services will immediately follow at 12:00p.m.
Brian lived most of his life in Dubuque, attending Hempstead High School, but he also spent a few years in Florida and the past 6 years in Texas. He worked as a bar or kitchen manager in the restaurant and bar industry, construction, for a couple breweries, and most recently as an irrigation specialist for a landscaping and irrigation company in Granbury.
Brian had a passion for cooking and grilling, and he loved to entertain his family and friends. He was an avid Green Bay Packer fan proudly displaying his allegiance everywhere he went, even in Cowboy country. He also loved his dogs, first his pit bulls (Chino, Lugz, and Bentley) and more recently French bulldogs (Chevelle, Nova, Hemi, and Cuda). He and Jamie have been breeding French bulldogs the past several years. In recent years he took up archery and kayaking and made himself into a skillful mechanic, home painter, and carpenter. He also took up home brewing, sharing his creations with family and friends.
Brian is survived by his wife, Jamie Fransen and her son, Damon; parents, Sharon (Philip) Young of Platteville, WI, and Andy (Madonna) Traeger of Fort Myers, FL and Peosta, IA; sister, Sarah (Zach) Zaffis of Iowa City, IA; step-brother, Cory (Angie) Huntington of Atlanta, GA; step-sister Kelly (Mark) Fassbinder of Dubuque and grandparents, Ken and Shirley Wildes of Hazel Green, WI. He is also survived by many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, and cousins. He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Gen and Harold Traeger.
A Brian Traeger Memorial Fund has been established.
The Egelhof, Siegert and Casper Funeral Home and Crematory is entrusted with arrangements.