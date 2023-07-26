GRANBURY, Texas — Brian Matthew Traeger, 43, of Granbury, TX, and formerly of Dubuque, IA, passed away unexpectedly on June 26, 2023.

Visitation will be held from 10:00a.m.-12:00p.m., Saturday, July 29, 2023, at the Egelhof, Siegert and Casper Funeral Home and Crematory, 2659 JFK Road, Dubuque. Memorial Services will immediately follow at 12:00p.m.

