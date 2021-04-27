John Raaz Telegraph Herald Apr 27, 2021 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save GALENA, Ill. — John Raaz, 73, of Galena and Iowa City, Iowa, died April 24, 2021, at his home.Arrangements are pending at the Furlong Funeral Chapel, Galena. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Galena-ill Jo Daviess County-ill Recommended for you Submit An ObituaryFuneral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. Go to form Search for ObituariesSearch our full archives for obituaries going as far back as our microfilm records. Reprints are delivered via email as PDF files. Search Archives Trending Today