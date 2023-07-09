CUBA CITY, Wis. — Stephen “Steve” C. Goodrich, 71, of Cuba City, WI, passed away on July 5, 2023, in Rockford, IL. Born January 24, 1952, in Liverpool, England, the son of George C. and Fay E. (Cooley) Goodrich. Steve graduated from high school in Hobart, IN, in 1970. He married Linda L. Schacht on March 30, 1991. Together with Linda, they owned and operated Coffee Masters, Inc. in Spring Grove, IL, for 14 years. Steve enjoyed hunting, golf, and gambling at the Q casino in Dubuque, IA. He also looked forward to his annual fishing trips to Canada with his children and brother Mike. Steve and Linda traveled extensively going to the Caribbean, Guest Ranches in Arizona, Montana and Wyoming. And the last trip in August of 2022 to South Africa on safari. Steve lived hard, played hard, but mostly LOVED his family.
The most important thing that Steve did was accept Jesus as his Lord and Savior before he was called home. His family is so thankful that their prayers were answered.
Steve is survived by his loving wife Linda; children Sean (Tami) Goodrich, Ryan (Beth) Goodrich, and Kelly (Jeremy) Smith; grandchildren Morgan Goodrich, Olivia Kirkilewski, and Aidan Smith; his siblings Mike (Joan) Goodrich, Anita (Bill) Homburg, Bill (Deb) Goodrich, and Lisa Goodrich; several nieces and nephews; and his mother-in-law Karin Schacht. He is predeceased by his parents and father-in-law Russell Schacht.
A Celebration of Life will be from noon to 4 pm, Saturday, July 15, 2023, at the Catch 22, 500 E. 81st Avenue, Merrillville, IN, 46410. Stateline Cremations is assisting the family, 6204 Forest Hills Rd., Loves Park, IL 61111.