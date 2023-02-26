SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — The beloved “little sister” of our family, Marilyn Lee Bird, passed away unexpectedly in her sleep on Sunday, February 12, 2023, at the age of 55 at her home in Scottsdale, AZ.

Visitation will be from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, March 4th, at Egelhof, Siegert & Casper Funeral Home and Crematory, 2659 John F. Kennedy Rd, Dubuque, with a Memorial Service held at 4 p.m. Private burial will be Linwood Cemetery in Dubuque, IA. The Memorial Service will be live-streamed at Marilyn’s obituary on www.egelhofsiegertcasper.com.

