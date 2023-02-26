SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — The beloved “little sister” of our family, Marilyn Lee Bird, passed away unexpectedly in her sleep on Sunday, February 12, 2023, at the age of 55 at her home in Scottsdale, AZ.
Visitation will be from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, March 4th, at Egelhof, Siegert & Casper Funeral Home and Crematory, 2659 John F. Kennedy Rd, Dubuque, with a Memorial Service held at 4 p.m. Private burial will be Linwood Cemetery in Dubuque, IA. The Memorial Service will be live-streamed at Marilyn’s obituary on www.egelhofsiegertcasper.com.
Marilyn was born & raised in Dubuque, IA, the youngest child of Verna and Eugene Bird, on January 17th, 1968. She married Edwin “Jewel” Barber on September 11, 1998, in Milwaukee, WI. Her early schooling included Holy Ghost Elementary, & Wahlert High School with a tight knit group of lifelong friends. (These were the ‘80’s; times were fun!!). She graduated from Marquette University with a degree that took her eventually to Chicago and to a job she loved working at Robert Half for 20 years. Her next endeavor was to embrace the welcome warmth of Arizona, putting her corporate skills to use at the Chicago based Addison Group. Throughout her career, Marilyn took a “people first” approach, in her empathetic leadership style and later in her commitment to professional development. Those that worked with Marilyn note her appreciation for them as an individual. While she had high expectations, she guided them while infusing energy and fun. Many recall her tribute to a music legend in a meeting or training or a celebratory team outing to Summerfest. She had a forever impact personally and professionally on all she worked with.
Sadly, it was just one year ago that Marilyn laid to rest her own mother, Verna, and 16 months prior to that, her father, Gene. We are heartbroken that her life ended so suddenly, and too soon, and without the goodbyes that we wish we’d had. We take solace in knowing that Marilyn’s life was purposeful, successful, and joyful. She loved her work and the fulfillment it brought her. She embraced adventures, big and small. Her approach was not shy. Her arms were wide open to what life offered, her feet were ready to dance, and her voice was confident and strong. She was exactly, happily, who she wanted to be.
Marilyn was preceded in death by her parents, her grandparents, father in-law, Eugene Baker: sister in-law, Eva, and brother in-law, Henry.
She is survived by her dear husband/adventure companion, Jewel, of 25 years; her sister, Carol (Martin) Petitgout of East Dubuque, IL; a brother, Eugene (Joy) Bird of Waukee, IA; a nephew, Zachary Bird, of Chicago and nieces Abby (Zack) Berger of North Liberty, IA, Sophie, Stephanie, and Natalie. She is survived by her mother-in-law Onnie Baker, as well as a large extended family of in-laws.
Every day of one’s life counts, good or bad, blessed or cursed. Marilyn, ever the Johnny Cash enthusiast, would encourage you to find the precious in every breath God gives you. Go and find joy today. And then share it with someone you love. “Life and love go on-Let the music play.” — Johnny Cash.
In lieu of flowers you can consider a donation to: Mercy Home for Boys and Girls, 1140 W. Jackson Boulevard, Chicago, IL. 60607 or donate online at: mercyhome.org (http://mercyhome.org/) In Memory of Marilyn Bird.
