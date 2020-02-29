EPWORTH, Iowa — Linda C. Boffeli, 67, of Epworth, passed away peacefully, surrounded by her family, on Wednesday, February 26, 2020, at University of Wisconsin Hospital in Madison.
Visitation for Linda will be held from 2 to 8 p.m. Sunday, March 1, 2020, at Reiff Funeral Home in Epworth, where the Epworth Fire Department will meet in a body at 5 p.m. Visitation will also be held after 9 a.m. on Monday at the funeral home.
Mass of Christian Burial for Linda occur at 10:30 a.m. Monday, March 2, 2020, at St. John’s Catholic Church in Placid, Iowa, with Rev. Michael Schueller officiating. Burial will take place in St. John’s Cemetery in Placid.
Linda was born May 11, 1952, in Dubuque, Iowa, daughter of Robert “Bob” and LaVonne (Riniker) Coyle. She attended St. John’s Placid School, and was a graduate of Western Dubuque High School. She attended college at the Dubuque School of Nursing, and also received her RN from NICC. On October 20, 1973, she was united in marriage to Frederick “Rick” Boffeli at St. John’s Catholic Church in Placid.
Linda was a devoted wife, mother, and grandmother. She was also a devoted nurse for 41 years, going above and beyond for everyone who was under her care. She will be most remembered for her love of cooking, especially her famous onion rings and turkey and dressing sandwiches. She cherished her grandchildren wholeheartedly. Linda could be found traveling to all of their sporting events, supporting them as their number one fan. Linda also loved to play cards, especially Euchre. She spent many summers with her husband Rick outside gardening. She will be deeply missed by all.
She is survived by her husband, Rick Boffeli, of Epworth; four children, Nathan Boffeli, of Epworth, Katie (Troy) Gibbs, of Epworth, Dawn (Mike) Pladna, of Altoona, Iowa, Julie (Nick) Meyer, of Dubuque; 11 grandchildren, Alexis, Adler, Jensen, Kaden, Mariah, Addison, Owen, Avery, Alanna, Bennett, and Maverik; her mother, LaVonne Coyle, of Epworth; eight siblings, Thomas “Skinny” (Linda) Coyle, David “Bink” (Bonnie) Coyle, Karen (Joe) Young, Kathy McDermott (special friend, Jim Splinter), Sarah Fine and Charlie (Ann) Coyle, Dennis “Hook” Coyle and Hugh (Vicky) Coyle; brothers and sisters-in-law, Carol Coyle, Sue (Rick) Hosch, Bill “Buff” (Linda) Boffeli, Joyce (Mark) Fagan, Peter (Mary Deb) Boffeli, Nick Boffeli, and Russ (Jane) Boffeli, Jayne (Larry) Kirkpatrick, Jacque (Tony) Breitbach, Maura (Jerry) Stafford, Jenny (Todd) McCombs and Chuck (Amy) Noonan; and many nieces and nephews.
She is preceded in death by her father, Robert “Bob” Coyle; a sister, Nancy Coyle; a brother, Patrick Coyle; father and mother-in-law, Eldon “Pete” and Odelia “Odie” Boffeli; brothers and sisters-in-law, John Fine, Steve Boffeli, Kay (Boffeli) Noonan and Julie Boffeli.
We hope Mom is enjoying one of her special Diet Pepsis in Heaven.
The family would like to thank Dr. Kahn, Dr. Whalen, Dr. Jill Powers, the University of Wisconsin Madison Cardiac ICU staff, and the nurses at Finley Hospital for all their care and support.
In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund has been established in Linda Boffeli’s memory.
Online condolences may be left for the family at www.reifffuneralhomeinc.com.