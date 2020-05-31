ASBURY, Iowa — Sherry Follman Brimeyer, 74, of Asbury, died Friday, May 29, 2020, at her home.
Sherry was born December 25, 1945, in Dubuque, IA, the daughter of Frank and Ethel Simpson Follman. In 1966, she married Dave Brimeyer in Texas.
She graduated from Dubuque Senior High School in 1964 and later continued her education at the University of Dubuque.
She worked in management for Northwestern Bell Phone Company for 25 years, she enjoyed an early retirement in 1989.
Sherry was an avid Chicago Cubs fan, Iowa Hawkeyes fan, and anything that Nicholas and Noah did. She also enjoyed going to Dubuque Fighting Saints games with her husband, as long as he behaved himself.
Survivors include loving husband, Dave Brimeyer; niece, Amy (Nate) Bradley, of North Liberty, and their children Noah, Nicholas, and Maya; and her sister, Cynthia Hamilton, of Dubuque, IA.
She was welcomed into heaven by her special nephew, Jeff Loney; her parents; and sister, Sandra Lueck.
Hoffmann Schneider & Kitchen Funeral Home and Cremation Service is in care of the arrangements.
Condolences can be sent to the family by visiting Sherry’s obituary at www.hskfhcares.com.