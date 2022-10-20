DYERSVILLE, Iowa — Paul E. Knipper, 83, of Dyersville passed away Tuesday, October 18, 2022, at the University of Iowa Hospitals & Clinics in Iowa City.
Visitation will be held from 2 — 7 pm Friday, October 21, 2022, at Kramer Funeral Home in Dyersville. Visitation will continue Saturday from 9 — 10 am at the funeral home prior to funeral services.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 am Saturday, October 22, 2022, at St. Francis Xavier Basilica in Dyersville with burial in the church cemetery. Rev. Phil Kruse will officiate. (Mass will be youTube live streamed at www.kramerfuneral.com.)
Paul was born December 4, 1938 in Petersburg the son of John and Melania (Bruggeman) Knipper. He married Delaine Goedken on November 26, 1959 in Petersburg. Together they farmed until their retirement and they moved to Dyersville in 1992. Paul enjoyed time with his family, playing cards, cracking walnuts and weaving rugs.
Survivors include his wife Delaine and children: Sister Kathy Knipper, Dean (Jane) Knipper, Julie (Lynn) Sanders, Nancy (Michelle Watters) Knipper, Doug (Lynne) Knipper, and Amy (Donnie) Mensen, 13 grandchildren: Jason (Lacy), Mitch (Trisha), and Brandon (Brittany) Knipper, Kim (Zach) Wills, Kaylee, Collin, Libby and Allison Knipper, Austin, Emma and Anna Sanders, and Aaron and Audrey Mensen; 11 great grandchildren: Cambry, Delaney, Ryland, Maevyn, Caleb, Lillian, Garrett, Brooklyn, Rhett, Faith and Elizabeth; in-laws:, Dale Goedken, Don Burkle, Lisa Goedken, Terry O’Brien, Sr. Rita Goedken, Dennis (Ann) Goedken, and Charles (Patrice) Goedken.
He was preceded in death by his parents, parents-in-law, Alfred and Loretta Goedken, siblings: Virgil (Gladys) Knipper, Nellie (Richard) Steffen, Anita (Albin) Wulfekuhle, Donna (Gerald) Manternach, and Gladys (Harold) Heyer; in-laws: Floyd (Doris) Goedken, Joan (Urban) Pasker, Sr. Angela Goedken, Lois Burkle, Deacon Martin Goedken, Delores O’Brien, David Goedken in infancy.
Memorials are preferred.
Online condolences may be left for the family at www.kramerfuneral.com or send cards to Kramer Funeral Home 750 - 12th Ave SW, Dyersville, Iowa 52040 in care of the deceased name.
