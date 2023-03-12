James A. “Jim” Rondeau, age 77, of Dubuque, passed away at 11:38 a.m., on Thursday, March 9, 2023, at Sunnycrest Manor.

To honor Jim’s life, family and friends may visit from 9:00 a.m. until 10:45 a.m., on Monday, March 13, 2023, at the Church of the Resurrection, 4300 Asbury Road. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m., on Monday at the Church of the Resurrection, with Rev. Phillip G. Gibbs officiating. Burial will be at a later date following cremation in Mt. Calvary Cemetery. Behr Funeral Home is assisting the family.

