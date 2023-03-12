James A. “Jim” Rondeau, age 77, of Dubuque, passed away at 11:38 a.m., on Thursday, March 9, 2023, at Sunnycrest Manor.
To honor Jim’s life, family and friends may visit from 9:00 a.m. until 10:45 a.m., on Monday, March 13, 2023, at the Church of the Resurrection, 4300 Asbury Road. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m., on Monday at the Church of the Resurrection, with Rev. Phillip G. Gibbs officiating. Burial will be at a later date following cremation in Mt. Calvary Cemetery. Behr Funeral Home is assisting the family.
Jim was born on March 10, 1945, in Westfield, Massachusetts, son of Edward and Helen (Stevenson) Rondeau.
Jim graduated from high school and went on to honorably serve his country with the U.S. Air Force from 1964 — 1968. He was a weapons mechanic during the Vietnam War in Thailand and Japan. He was united in marriage to the love of his life, Sandra Lorenz on July 24, 1965, in Dubuque. Sadly, Sandra passed away after 50 years of marriage on April 21, 2016. Jim was always a hard worker and he devoted his career to working as an assistant manager at Stanley Home Products from 1968 — 1980, the Dubuque Packing Company for a short time, and later in the office at JMJ Screen Printing until his retirement in 2004. Jim’s faith was an integral part of his daily life. He was a member of the Church of the Resurrection, The Power of Prayer, the Pilgrim Virgin Program Honor Guard and he led the Rosary every Tuesday at Sunnycrest. Jim was an avid pool player who ran the Midwest Independent Pool League for 20 years. He also enjoyed getting outside golfing and watching all of the local high schools play at Dalzell Field. He was a diehard Cubs and Bears fan. Jim was also a “food junkie” who liked going out for some fine dining with family and friends, as well as watching the food network for new recipe ideas. His family was always his main focus and he truly loved spending time with everyone. Jim will be greatly missed, but we find some comfort in knowing that he was reunited with his beloved wife, Sandra, just in time to celebrate his birthday in Heaven this year.
Those left to cherish Jim’s memory include his children, Christopher “Chris” (Nancy) Rondeau, Peosta, IA and Tracy (Rob) Kovar, Dubuque, IA; 3 granddaughters, Kathleen (John Bollinger-Orr) Rondeau, Kristin (Ben Kane) Rondeau and Lauren Kovar; his siblings, Leon (Candy) Rondeau, Kokomo, IN, Diane Rondeau, Dubuque, IA, John “Jack” (Julie) Rondeau, Leander, TX, Joanne VanNatta, Freeport, IL, Karen (Neil) Candee, Dubuque, IA and Richard (Kelly) Rondeau, Ankeny, IA; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Jim was preceded in death by his parents; his loving wife, Sandra Rondeau; and 2 sisters, Donna Rondeau and Judith Rondeau.
Jim’s family would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to all of the nurses and staff at Sunnycrest for the wonderful care and camaraderie they provided for Jim these past years. Also a very special thanks to his best friends, Bill and Rita McDonough, for all of their friendship and support throughout the years. We want to thank Hospice of Dubuque, especially Chris Weber, and his friend Gary Schulte for all of the time they spent with Jim.
The family will thankfully receive your support through greeting cards and memorials in Jim’s memory which may be mailed to Behr Funeral Home, 1491 Main Street, Dubuque, Iowa 52001, Attn. Jim Rondeau Family.
