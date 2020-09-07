SINSINAWA, Wis. — Sister Patricia (Charissa) Smith, O.P., died at Sinsinawa on Wednesday, Sept. 2, 2020.
Private services will be held.
Sister Patt taught in parish schools in Illinois, Wisconsin and New York before serving in Bolivia for ten years. She taught at Regina High School, Minneapolis, and was then elected to the SE Provincial Council. After earning a master’s degree in pastoral studies, she was campus minister at Rosary College (Ill.); at the Rosary Graduate School of Fine Arts, Florence, Italy; and at the University of Texas. After four years as SW Provincial Councillor, her last years of ministry were in Arizona parishes. In 2015, she brought her joyful presence to Sinsinawa.
Patt was born in Chicago, July 4, 1928, to Francis and Agnes (Courtney) Smith.
She is survived by nieces, nephews and her Dominican Sisters.
Casey-McNett Funeral Home is handling arrangements.