Deb Burkart, 61, was welcomed into the arms of the Lord on July 27, 2022, after putting up a courageous fight against cancer. She was in the presence of family.
Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10:00 a.m. Tuesday, August 2nd, 2022, at St. Joseph Church Key West with Msgr. Thomas Toale officiating. Burial will follow in Mount Olivet Cemetery. Visitation will be from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Monday, August 1st, 2022, at Leonard Funeral Home & Crematory, 2595 Rockdale Road where a wake service will be at 3:45 p.m.
Deb was born September 7, 1960, to the proud parents, Mel and Rita Schuster of Dubuque. She attended St. Columbkille Elementary School and graduated from Dubuque Senior High School. She married David Burkart on March 22, 2003, in Las Vegas.
She loved creating experiences and making memories with her family and friends. Deb loved deeply and fiercely; her love was something you could feel the moment you walked into the room. Family was the utmost priority in her life.
Deb was survived by her husband Dave; her children Sarah (Matthew) Schultes of Cedar Falls, Jason (Rachel) Burkart, Josh (Tiffany Russel) Burkart, and Jake (Sam Ondrashek) Burkart of Dubuque; her bonus children Jeremy Burkart of Dubuque, Chad Burkart of Dubuque, Linsay (Frederick) Nsengimana of Marion, and Stephanie (Jordan) Duve of Peosta; grandchildren Will and Emily Schultes; Ember, Kolvin, and Jaylin Burkart; Joslyn, Cecelia, and Lydia Burkart; Annalise Burkart; Kinnick, Corbin, and Harper Burkart; Bruce and Brice Nsengimana; and Owen, Even, and Delanie Duve; siblings Dan (Tamara) Schuster, Ann (Tony) Wolf, and Steve (Ann) Schuster.
She was preceded in death by her parents.
In lieu of flowers, a Deb Burkart Memorial Fund has been established.
