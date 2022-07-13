Sister Judith Sheahan, BVM, 98, of Mount Carmel Bluffs, 1160 Carmel Drive, Dubuque, Iowa, died Monday, July 11, 2022.
Funeral services will be Friday, July 15, 2022, in the Mary Frances Clarke Chapel at Mount Carmel Bluffs. (Masks are required.) Visitation will begin at 9 a.m. followed by the Sharing of Memories at 9:30 a.m. The Mass of Christian Burial begins at 10:30 a.m. Burial will be in the Mount Carmel Cemetery. All services may be viewed through live videostream beginning at 9:15 a.m. at https://portal.stretchinternet.com/bvmsisters/.
Sister Judith was a teacher at Wahlert HS in Dubuque, Iowa. She also ministered in Iowa as the coordinator of schools for the Diocese of Des Moines, and as principal in Des Moines, curriculum director, vice-principal and administrative assistant in West Des Moines, and elementary and secondary teacher in Fort Dodge. She was an elementary teacher in Maywood, Ill., and Casper, Wyo., and secondary teacher in St. Paul, Minn., and Santa Barbara, Calif. She served the congregation as an administrative assistant. She was born on Jan. 31, 1924, in Oak Park, Ill., to John and Beatrice (Stiles) Sheahan. She entered the BVM congregation Sept. 8, 1942, from Help of Christians Parish, Chicago. She professed first vows on March 19, 1945, and final vows on Aug. 15, 1950.
She was preceded in death by her parents; a sister Helen (Lou) Copeland; brothers John (Mary), William (Patricia), and Gerald Sheahan; and a brother-in-law Frederick Furst. She is survived by a sister Judith Furst, Timonium, Mass.; a sister-in-law Cynthia Sheahan, Philadelphia; nieces; nephews; and the Sisters of Charity, BVM, with whom she shared life for 79 years. Memorials may be given to Sisters of Charity, BVM, 1100 Carmel Drive, Dubuque, IA 52003 or online at https://www.bvmsisters.org/support_donate.cfm. Miller Funeral Home, 1185 Hwy 35N, East Dubuque, IL 61025 is in charge of arrangements.
