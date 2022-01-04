WINSLOW, Ill. — Wildred “Willie” A. Wulfekuhle, age 84, died December 31, 2021 near Winslow, IL. He was taken to his Heavenly home surrounded by his wife, several children, and grandchildren at his residence where he had farmed for over 47 years.
Willie was born on June 22, 1937, in Earlville, Iowa to Clem and Marie Wulfekuhle as the youngest of six kids. He worked at John Deere Dubuque Works in Dubuque, IA in his younger years. On May 30th, 1964, he married Joanne Hafeman at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Dubuque and together they raised five children on their family farms, first in Worthington, Iowa and then near Nora, Illinois. Farm life was Willie’s love, and his work ethic was unsurpassed as he cared for the cattle, chickens, and hogs, plowed the land, and worked the soil, always having faith that God would provide for them. With God’s help, he was able to finish combining his final corn crop this fall that he also planted this spring. He worked through the tough years, celebrated the good years and was a man of great faith and kindness. Willie served many years on both the Warren School Board and the Nora Township Board. His farming family was awarded the Jo Daviess Conservation Farm Family award in 2001. He served in the U.S. Army from 1961 to 1963. To know Willie was to love him. He enjoyed good polka music, carpentry, fixing machinery, watching wrestling and sports, wearing his Bib overalls, and was always known for his hearty strong handshake, even until days before he passed. He was a man of incredible patience, calmness, and integrity.
Willie is survived by his wife Joanne who farmed alongside him. His children are Tim (Chris) Wulfekuhle of Winslow, IL, Chris (Andy) Stiefel of Sun Prairie, WI, Deb (Scott) Kent of Winslow, IL, Steve (Jaime) Wulfekuhle of Nora, IL and Mark (Brooke Moore) Wulfekuhle of Warren, IL. He leaves behind Grandsons Greg Kent, Ryan Kent, Brett Stiefel, Brandon Stiefel, Jordan Stiefel, Tyler Wulfekuhle, Noah Wulfekuhle, Keaton Wulfekuhle, and Brayden Wulfekuhle. Granddaughters are Ellie Kent and Bryana Wulfekuhle. Many of Willie’s grandchildren worked side by side with him on the farm throughout the years and will certainly miss his presence on the farm. He is survived by six great-grandchildren Charlie Kent, Chase Kent, Callum Kent, Camree Kent, Dante Dietel, and Nevaeh Stiefel. He is further survived by his sister Virginette Hoffman of Guttenburg, Iowa and many nieces and nephews.
Willie was preceded in death by his parents, brothers LeRoy, Jerome, and Lester, and sister Leveda Drees.
A Catholic Funeral Mass will be held on Saturday, January 8, 2022 at 12:30pm at St. Ann’s Catholic Church, 608 E. Railroad Street, Warren, IL. Please know masks will be required out of safety and respect for the family. There will not be a luncheon after the service. A visitation for family and friends will be held from 9:30am until time of the Catholic Funeral Mass. Father Michael Morrisey will be officiating the service. Burial will take place at St. Ann’s Catholic Cemetery in Warren, IL.
The family would like to thank SSM Monroe Clinic Hospital and Hospice for their care and compassion during this time.
A memorial has been established in is his memory. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.leamonfh.com