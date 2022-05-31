LUXEMBURG, Iowa — Jodi Sue Willenbring, 45 of Luxemburg, Iowa passed away early Sunday morning on May 29, 2022 at her home.
Visitation will be held from 2 — 8 p.m. on Wednesday, June 1, 2022 at Kramer Funeral Home in Dyersville. Visitation will continue at Kramer Funeral Home from 8:45 — 9:45 a.m. Thursday prior to funeral mass.
Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, June 2, 2022 at Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Luxemburg with burial in the church cemetery. Rev. Noah Diehm will officiate.
Jodi was born on June 1, 1976 in Dyersville, Iowa, the daughter of Dennis and Marilyn (Feldmann) Willenbring. Her father preceded her in death in 1982. She graduated from Western Dubuque High School in 1997 and worked at Rise in Elkader for 25 years.
Jodi enjoyed cards, coloring, and latch hook. She most enjoyed spending time with family and friends. Jodi had an infectious laugh and smile. She made time for all of those she met and never forgot their name. She left a lasting impression on everyone. She enjoyed life.
Survivors include her mother, Marilyn Willenbring and stepfather, Joseph Willenbring, siblings: Jill (Don) Beringer of Worthington, Kevin (Stacey) Willenbring of New Vienna, Kim (Bob) March of New Vienna, Luke Willenbring of Hopkinton and Michelle Willenbring of Farley, Lisa (Travis) Boeckenstedt of Luxemburg, nieces & nephews: Andy (Sandy) Beringer, Ashley (Tyler) Herndon, Austin (Janelle) Beringer, Caleb, Molly and Leah Willenbring, Bethany, Nathan, and Jacob March, Avery, Jett, and Ivy Boeckenstedt, great nieces and nephew, Cassadee, Paislee, Aubree, and Jesse Beringer, with one on the way, and many aunts and uncles.
Along with her father, Dennis, she is also preceded in death by her grandparents, Cletus and Rita Feldmann, Sylvester and Evelyn Willenbring, step-grandparents, Cyril and Anastasia Willenbring, nephew, Ethan March, and many aunts and uncles.
The family would like to thank the staff at Hospice of Dubuque, especially Kris H. and Jennie.
Kramer Funeral Home in Dyersville is assisting the family and information is available at www.kramerfuneral.com. Online condolences and memorials may be sent to Kramer Funeral Home, 750 12th Ave SW, Dyersville, IA 52040.
