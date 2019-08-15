MONONA, Iowa — J. Kendall Benzing, 92, of Monona, Iowa, died on Tuesday, August 13, 2019, at Garden View Assisted Living in Monona, Iowa.
Visitation will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. on Friday, August 16, 2019, at Living Faith United Methodist Parish, Monona, Iowa. There will also be a one-hour visitation before services at the church on Saturday. Funeral service will be at 2 p.m. on Saturday, August 17, 2019, at Living Faith United Methodist Parish, with Rev. Deb Parkison as the officiant. Inurnment will be held at a later date at Giard Cemetery. Leonard-Grau Funeral Home and Cremation Service of Monona, Iowa, is helping the family with arrangements.