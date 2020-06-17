Sister Dorothy Feehan, BVM (Agnes Cecile), 93, of 1130 Carmel Drive, Dubuque, Iowa, died Sunday, June 14, 2020, at Caritas Center.
Sharing of Memories via Zoom will be from 9:30-10:15 a.m. on Friday, June 19, 2020. The Virtual Visitation will be from 10:30-10:45 a.m., followed immediately by the Mass of Christian Burial. Burial is in the Mount Carmel Cemetery.
Sister Dorothy was an education department instructor at Clarke University, Dubuque, Iowa. She was an elementary teacher in Fort Dodge and Sioux City, Iowa; Chicago; and in Missoula, Mont., where she also served as principal and later as a spiritual director. After serving as a Regional Representative for the BVM Congregation, she was a pastoral minister in Longmont and Arvada, Colo., where she also ministered as religious education director. She was a ministry training services staff member in Littleton, Colo.
She was born on Feb. 15, 1927, in Oak Park, Ill., to James and Irene (Davy) Feehan. She entered the BVM congregation on Feb. 2, 1945, from Ascension Parish, Oak Park, Ill. She professed first vows on Aug. 15, 1947, and final vows on Aug. 15, 1952.
She was preceded in death by her parents and sisters: Mary Margaret Graver, Cecilia O’Meara and Irene Allen. She is survived by nieces and the Sisters of Charity, BVM, with whom she shared life for 74 years.
Memorials may be given to Sisters of Charity, BVM Support Fund, 1100 Carmel Drive, Dubuque, IA 52003 or online at https://www.bvmsisters.org/support_donate.cfm.
Leonard Funeral Home 2595 Rockdale Road, Dubuque IA 52003 is in charge of arrangements.