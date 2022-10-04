Denise A. Bast, Potosi, Wis. — Visitation: 4 to 7 p.m. today, Melby Funeral Home & Crematory, Platteville, Wis. Service: 11 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 5, at the funeral home.
Julie A. Clough, Benton, Wis. — Visitation: 10 a.m. to 1:45 p.m. Friday, Oct. 7, Benton United Methodist Church. Service: 2 p.m. Friday at the church.
Cody J. Ede, Dubuque — Service: 10 a.m. today, Behr Funeral Home, 1495 Main St.
Gladys Ertel, Prairie du Chien, Wis. — Visitation: 10:30 to 11 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 5, Thornburg-Grau Funeral Home and Cremation Service, Prairie du Chien. Service: 11 a.m. Wednesday at the funeral home.
Genevieve M. Freund, Dubuque — Visitation: 9 to 9:30 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 6, Mary Frances Clarke Chapel, Mount Carmel Bluffs. Sharing of memories: 9:30 a.m. Thursday, followed by Mass of Christian burial, at the chapel.
Lois A. Gudenkauf, Dubuque — Wake service: 3 p.m., followed by visitation until 7 p.m., Thursday, Oct. 7, Leonard Funeral Home & Crematory, 2595 Rockdale Road. Mass of Christian burial: 10 a.m. Friday, Oct. 7, St. Joseph’s Catholic Church Key West.
Laura A. Heiderscheit, Balltown, Iowa — Visitation: 3 to 8 p.m. today, Leonard Funeral Home, 2595 Rockdale Road. Mass of Christian burial: 11 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 5, St. Francis of Assisi Church, Balltown.
Harvey A. Heinberg, Shullsburg, Wis. — Visitation: 10 a.m. to 12:45 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 5, Centenary United Methodist Church, Shullsburg. Service: 1 p.m. Wednesday at the church.
Randall E. Johnson, Bellevue, Iowa — Visitation: 1 to 2 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 6, Hachmann-Mier Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Bellevue.
George J. Lippe, Dubuque — Visitation: 9 to 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 15, Sacred Hearth Catholic Church. Service: 11 a.m. Saturday at the church.
Jeanette A. Meneguin, Scales Mound, Ill. — Visitation: 10 to 10:45 a.m. today, St. Mary’s Catholic Church, Galena, Ill. Mass of Christian burial: 11 a.m. today at the church.
Bob Rodenberg, Garnavillo, Iowa — Visitation: 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. today, St. Peter Lutheran Church, Garnavillo. Service: 10:30 a.m. today at the church.
