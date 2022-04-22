Phyllis A. Anderson, Dubuque — Visitation: 10 to 11 a.m. Monday, April 25, Immanuel Congregational United Church of Christ. Service: 11 a.m. Saturday at the church.
Jane M. Bastian, Galena, Ill. — Service: 11 a.m. today, Furlong Funeral Chapel, Galena.
Margaret M. Beaves, East Dubuque, Ill. — Visitation: 4 to 7 p.m. Sunday, April 24, Lacoma Golf Club, East Dubuque. Mass of Christian burial: 10:30 a.m. Monday, April 25, St. Columbkille Catholic Church.
Calvin Boland, Asbury, Iowa — Visitation: 9:15 to 10:15 a.m. Saturday, April 23, St. Peter Lutheran Church. Service: 10:30 a.m. Saturday at the church.
Larry Borcherding, Guttenberg, Iowa — Visitation: 3 to 7 p.m. Monday, April 25, Tuecke-Allyn Funeral Home, Guttenberg, and from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, April 26, St. John’s Lutheran Church, Guttenberg. Service: 10:30 a.m. Tuesday at the church.
Richard W. Brown, Platteville, Wis. — Visitation: 2 to 5 p.m. Sunday, April 24, Melby Funeral Home, Platteville. Service: 5 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home.
Myron E. Guritz Jr., McGregor, Iowa — Visitation: 3 to 7 p.m. today, Thornburg-Grau Funeral Home and Cremation Service, McGregor, and from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. Saturday, April 23, First Congregational Church, McGregor. Celebration of life: 1:30 p.m. Saturday at the church.
Eric T. Heller, Fayetteville, Ark. — Service: 10:30 a.m. Saturday, April 23, St. Francis de Sales, Hazel Green, Wis. Celebration of life: Following service Saturday at Banfield’s Swiss Haus, Cuba City, Wis.
Richard B. Hyde, Elkader, Iowa — Masonic service: 7 p.m. today, Masonic Temple, Elkader. Visitation: 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday, April 23, Bethany Lutheran Church, Elkader. Service: 11 a.m. Saturday at the church.
Ann M. LeConte, Dubuque — Visitation: 4 to 7 p.m. today, with a wake service at 4 p.m., Leonard Funeral Home & Crematory, 2595 Rockdale Road. Mass of Christian burial: 10:30 a.m. Saturday, April 23, St. Joseph’s Catholic Church, Key West.
Raymond J. McDonald, Darlington, Wis. — Visitation: 4 to 8 p.m. today and from 9 to 10 a.m. Saturday, April 23, Melby Funeral Home, Platteville, Wis.
Shirley Melloy, Dubuque — Mass of Christian burial: 10:30 a.m. Saturday, April 23, Holy Ghost Catholic Church.
Michael R. Plein, Dubuque — Visitation: 3 to 7 p.m. today and 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Saturday, April 23, Egelhof, Siegert and Casper Funeral Home and Crematory, 2659 John F. Kennedy Road. Service: 10:30 a.m. Saturday at the funeral home.
Catherine A. Rauch, Dubuque — Visitation: 9:30 to 10:45 a.m. today, Holy Ghost Catholic Church. Service: 11 a.m. today at the church.
Daniel J. Reifsteck, Dubuque — Visitation: 3 to 6 p.m. Monday, April 25, Leonard Funeral Home & Crematory, 2595 Rockdale Road. Service: 6 p.m. Monday at the funeral home.
Nancy C. Rodas, Dubuque — Visitation: 9 to 10:45 a.m. Saturday, April 23, Casey-McNett Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Cuba City, Wis. Service: 11 a.m. Saturday at the funeral home.
Daniel J. Scharpf, Galena, Ill. — Visitation: 10 to 11:30 a.m. Saturday, April 23, Furlong Funeral Chapel, Galena. Service: 11:30 a.m. Saturday at the funeral home.
Helen M. Schmidt, Manchester, Iowa — Visitation: 9:30 to 11 a.m. Saturday, May 7, First Evangelical Lutheran Church, Manchester. Service: 11 a.m. May 7 at the church.
Jacqueline M. Weitz, Dubuque — Visitation: 11 to 11:30 a.m. Saturday, April 23, San Damiano Chapel, Stonehill Care Center, 3485 Windsor Ave. Service: 11:30 a.m. Saturday at the chapel.
Patricia K. Wemett, Dubuque — Visitation: 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday, April 24, Leonard Funeral Home & Crematory, 2595 Rockdale Road. Service: 11 a.m. Monday, April 25, Holy Trinity Catholic Church.
Ila J. Weyant, Guttenberg, Iowa — Visitation: 10 a.m. to noon today, Tuecke-Allyn Funeral Home, Guttenberg. Service: Noon today at the funeral home.
John Youngblut, Clayton, Iowa — Visitation: 1 to 4 p.m., with a Scripture service at 3 p.m., Saturday, April 23, Guttenberg (Iowa) Community Center.