Rae J. Beardmore, Waukon, Iowa — Services: 11 a.m. today, Mount Hope Presbyterian Church, rural New Albin, Iowa.
Marie Becwar, Prairie du Chien, Wis. — Services: 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 7, St. John’s Church of the Holy Family Parish, Prairie du Chien. Visitation: 9:30 a.m. Saturday until time of services at the church.
Christopher L. Beesecker, Cassville, Wis. — Services: 3 p.m. Friday, Dec. 6, Martin Schwartz Funeral Home & Crematory, Cassville. Visitation: After 1 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.
Florence M. Bonnet, Dubuque — Services: 10:30 a.m. today, Holy Spirit Parish, Sacred Heart Church. Visitation: 8:30 to 10 a.m. today, Egelhof, Siegert & Casper Westview Funeral Home and Crematory, 2659 Kennedy Road.
Nan Buss, Mount Carroll, Ill. — Services: 10:30 a.m. Friday, Dec. 6, Church of God, Mount Carroll. Visitation: 4 to 7 p.m. today, Law-Jones Funeral Home, Mount Carroll, and 9:30 a.m. Friday until time of services at the church.
John B. Cacioppo, Dubuque — Celebration of Life: 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 4, The Pointe Outreach Center, 5650 Northwest Highway, Crystal Lake, Ill.
Anna Mae Donlon, Elkader, Iowa — Services: 10:30 a.m. Friday, Dec. 6, St. Joseph Catholic Church, Elkader. Visitation: 4 to 6:30 p.m. today and 9:30 to 10:15 a.m. Friday at the church.
Richard J. Galvin, Lombard, Ill., formerly of Dubuque — Services: 10 a.m. Monday, Dec. 9, Knollcrest Funeral Home, 1500 S. Meyers Road, Lombard. Visitation: 2 to 8 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 7, at the funeral home.
Helen C. Gaul, Dubuque — Services: 11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 7, Church of the Resurrection. Visitation: 3 to 7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 6, Egelhof, Siegert & Casper Westview Funeral Home and Crematory, 2659 Kennedy Road, and 10 to 10:45 a.m. Saturday at the church.
Dorothy J. Gottschalk, Dubuque — Services: 10:30 a.m. today, Holy Spirit Parish, Holy Ghost Church.
Roger W. Hager, Bellevue, Iowa — Services: 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 7, St. Joseph’s Catholic Church, Bellevue.
Virginia M. Knepper, Cascade, Iowa — Services: 10:30 a.m. Friday, Dec. 6, St. Martin’s Catholic Church, Cascade. Visitation: 2 to 8 p.m. today, and after 9 a.m. Friday, Reiff Funeral Home, Cascade.
Charles A. Kranz, Stevens Point, Wis., formerly of Darlington, Wis. —Services: 1 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 7, First Baptist Church, Darlington. Visitation: 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 6, Erickson Funeral Home, Darlington, and noon to 12:45 p.m. Saturday at the church.
Roselyn Krueger, Monona, Iowa — Services: 11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 7, St. Paul Lutheran Church, Monona. Visitation: 9 a.m. Saturday until time of services at the church.
Howard A. McLean, Dubuque — Services: 11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 7, Westminster Presbyterian Church, 2155 University Avenue. Visitation: 9 a.m. Saturday until time of services at the church.
Delores M. Nicholas, Belmont, Wis. — Services: 11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 7, Melby Funeral Home & Crematory, Platteville, Wis. Visitation: 9 to 10:45 a.m. Saturday at the funeral home.
Richard Prestemon, Waukon, Iowa — Services: 11 a.m. Monday, Dec. 9, Zion United Church of Christ, Waukon. Visitation: 2 to 5 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 8, Martin Funeral Home, Waukon.
Charles J. Rauch, Cassville, Wis. — Services: 10:30 a.m. Monday, Dec. 9, Martin Schwartz Funeral Home & Crematory, Cassville. Visitation: 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 8, and after 9:30 a.m. Monday at the funeral home.
Carol Schaal, Guttenberg, Iowa — Services: 11 a.m. Friday, Dec. 6, St. John’s Lutheran Church, Guttenberg. Visitation: 9 to 10:55 a.m. Friday at the church.
Thomas C. Tracy, Belmont, Wis. — Services: Noon Friday, Dec. 6, Peace Lutheran Church, Belmont. Visitation: 10 a.m. Friday until time of services at the church.
Patricia Wild, Lansing, Iowa — Services: 11 a.m. Friday, Dec. 6, Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, Lansing. Visitation: 4 to 7 p.m. today, Thornburg-Grau Funeral Home and Cremation Service, Lansing, and 10 a.m. Friday until time of services at the church.