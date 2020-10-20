Ella M. (Kloft) Pitz, 87, of LaMotte, passed away on Saturday, October 17, 2020.
Funeral Mass will be 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, October 21, 2020, at St. Lawrence Catholic Church in Otter Creek. Visitation will be 3:00 p.m. — 7:00 p.m. today at Hachmann-Mier Funeral Home & Cremation Service in Bellevue. Additional visitation will begin one hour prior to Mass on Wednesday at the Church. Burial will be in Holy Rosary Catholic Cemetery in LaMotte. Funeral Mass will be live streamed on the Hachmann Funeral Home Facebook Page.
It is required to utilize masks and respect social distancing during the visitation at the funeral home and at the funeral Mass due to the COVID-19 Pandemic.
Ella was born May 17, 1933, in Springbrook, the daughter of Michael and Bertha (Homan) Kloft. She married Donald “Dan” Pitz on June 4, 1957, at Sts. Peter & Paul Catholic Church in Springbrook. He passed away on June 24, 1994. Ella graduated from St. Joseph’s High School and lived her whole life on the farm, milking cows and baling hay. Ella worked at Clinton Engines, ASCS office, bartender at Country Pride in Zwingle and Metrix Co in Dubuque for 22 years until her retirement at the age of 77. She enjoyed playing Euchre, Bingo, dancing, fishing, and holiday get-togethers. Ella learned to use her iPad to stay in touch with family and friends. She took much pride in her grandchildren and great-grandchildren and enjoyed attending their events. Ella was known for her apple cookies, meatloaf, and preparing holiday meals. She always had food on the table for anyone who stopped at the house. She will be truly missed by all who knew and loved her.
Survivors include her children, Holly (Randy) Streeter, of Fayette, Iowa, Mike Pitz, of LaMotte, Marty (Sandy) Pitz, of Welton, Iowa, Gina Pitz, of Platteville, Wisconsin, and Diane (Alan) Magnani, of Mt. Pleasant, Iowa; a daughter in-law, Jessica Pitz, of Madison, Wisconsin; grandchildren, David, Chris and Daniel Streeter and Mary Wall, Jason and Jared Pitz, Cam and Jared Dixon, Trey, Jordan and Lexie Magnani, Paige, Owen and Quinn Pitz; 24 great-grandchildren; 3 great-great grandchildren; and a brother-in-law, John Pitz, of Vinton.
Ella was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Donald; a son, Jordan Pitz on January 5, 2015; and a brother, Ivan Kloft.
Thank you to the friends and neighbors who have helped her over the years, especially those who drove her to doctor appointments, picked up her mail, mowed the lawn, and helped clear snow. The family would also like to thank Hospice of Dubuque for their care and concern during these final days.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be designated to Hospice of Dubuque or St. Lawrence Catholic Church in Ella’s memory. Memorials and condolences may be mailed to Hachmann-Mier Funeral Home & Cremation Service 100 N. 6th St., Bellevue, IA 52031 if you are unable to attend services c/o Ella Pitz Family. Ella’s family asks everyone to sign the online guestbook and leave a condolence at www.hachmannfuneralhome.com.