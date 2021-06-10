HAZEL GREEN, Wis. — Sister Patricia Powers, OP, died June 5, 2021, at St. Dominic Villa, Hazel Green, Wis.
She was born September 13, 1924, to Martin and Teresa (Meaney) Powers in Chicago, Ill. There were two children.
She is survived by nieces, nephews and her beloved Dominican community.
Sister Patricia offered a lifetime of steady and competent service in education and administration in Wisconsin, Illinois and New York. In 1981, she answered a call to parish ministry; religious education; directing a program for migrant families and as a support staff member in Oklahoma, Nebraska, California, Texas, Florida, New Mexico and Wisconsin.
Sister Patricia loved well. She helped wherever needed.
Services will be held at Sinsinawa on June 10-11.
Casey-McNett Funeral Home is handling arrangements.
Sister Patricia, go now in peace, faithful friend of God.