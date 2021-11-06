Marcia C. Hammel, 76, of Dubuque, died on Monday, Nov. 1, 2021.

Visitation will be held from 3 to 6 p.m. Monday, Nov. 8, at Behr Funeral Home, 1491 Main St., where a service will be held at 6:30 p.m. Burial will be in Mount Calvary Cemetery.

