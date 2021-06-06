GALENA, Ill. — Mary K. Donohue Levens, age 82, of Galena, passed away Monday, May 17, 2021.
Funeral Mass will be at 11:30 a.m. Saturday, June 12, 2021, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church, Galena. Friends may call after 10:30 a.m. at the church until the time of Mass. Burial will be in St. Michael’s cemetery, Galena. Cremation rites have been accorded. Furlong Funeral Chapel, Galena, is assisting the family.
She was born December 2, 1938, in Galena, the daughter of Francis J. and Lenora (Bussan) Donohue. Mary graduated from Galena High School with the class of 1956 and attended Clarke College. Mary was united in marriage to Ronald Levens on July 11, 1959. She worked at the Dowling House and the Little Britch’in Post. She was a member of St. Michael’s Catholic Church.
Mary is survived by her husband, Ronald; three children, Scott (Linda), of Huntsville, AL, Ronda, of St. Louis, and Michael (Lara), of Galena; three grandsons, Justin (Laura) Levens, Nicholas and Benjamin Rosenthal; two granddaughters, Annette Davison and Sara Levens; three great- grandchildren, Shelby Davison, Felix and Greta Levens; one sister, Pat Longtin; two bothers in-law, Thomas (Barbara) Levens, of Belvidere, IL, and John “Dick” (Linda) Levens, of Mission Viejo, CA; three sisters-in-law, Elaine Smith, of Hazel Green, WI, JoAnn Hubbard, of Newport Richey, FL, Grace Bins, of Bloomington, IL; special friends, Doris Glick, of Galena, and Mary Rettenmeier, of Dubuque; and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; one brother in infancy, Michael Donohue; her husband’s parents, Justin and Alberta Levens; and four brothers-in-law, John Longtin, Earl Smith, Frank Bins and Dan Levens.
The family wishes to extend a special thank you to the staff at Midwest Medical Center, Galena, Galena Stauss Senior Care Community, and Hospice of Dubuque. Your care and compassion will never be forgotten.
Online condolences may be left for the family at www.furlongfuneralchapel.com.