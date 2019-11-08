Pamela Lea Miller answered God’s call to come to Him on Wednesday, November 6, and was welcomed with a crushing bear hug from her beloved son, Danny. Pam left this earth with a smile on her face and feeling the warmth of her husband Jim by her side.
Visitation will be from 3 until 7 p.m. Saturday, November 9, 2019, at Hoffmann Schneider & Kitchen Funeral Home & Cremation Service, 3860 Asbury Road. The funeral service will be held at 3 p.m. Sunday, November 10, 2019, at Grand View United Methodist Church, with Rev. Tom C. Shinkle as the officiant. The family will also receive friends Sunday one hour prior to the service.
God’s first blessing was bestowed upon Pam on October 25, 1947, when she was born in Sigourney, Iowa, to Madison and Hazel Putnam. Pam grew up in Coralville in a loving home with her three sisters. She spent her childhood taking memorable vacations with her grandparents, ice skating in the school yard across from her home, riding bikes, playing with her sisters, and developing a life-long fondness for popcorn swimming in a bowl of milk. In 1965, Pam graduated from Iowa City High School and continued onto the University of Iowa, where she majored in Elementary Education. A part-time job at HyVee’s bakery, not only helped to satisfy Pam’s perpetual sweet tooth, but allowed her to treat Jim the Stock Boy, a U of I College of Pharmacy student, to a “complementary” doughnut or two. Jim and Pam were married on December 28, 1968, in Iowa City and settled in Dubuque in 1971, where they raised their children: Ben, Danny and Angie. In 2012, with the birth of their granddaughter Daisiella, Pam rejoiced knowing her family was now complete. Pam will forever watch over this beloved child and all that make their way into Daisy’s heart.
Several years into their marriage, Pam and Jim bought Ruegnitz Drug in 1973. Jim spent long hours at the pharmacy as Pam devoted her time to their mutual priority, their children. Pam reflects lovingly upon her life as a stay-at-home mom and is forever grateful for those precious years. When the Miller children began to spread their wings, Pam returned to her calling as an elementary school teacher. Before retiring from the Dubuque Community School District in 2010, Pam taught in Cedar Rapids, Iowa City, and St. Mary’s (Dubuque). Pam fostered a joy of reading by sharing her vast, personal library with every one of her students. She was once surprised when her oral surgeon, a former student, recalled how much he enjoyed hearing her read “The Outsiders’ to his sixth-grade class. With her quick smile, gentle nature and acceptance of all, Pam was able to coax the best out of even the most reluctant and/or timid student.
In May 1999, Pam graduated from the University of Northern Iowa with a master’s degree in Early Childhood Education. She felt fortunate to attend UNI at the same time her son Danny, a gifted artist, was working on his master’s degree in Fine Arts.
Pam carried on the family tradition of giving the precious commodity of time. Over the years, she volunteered for both Boy and Girl Scouts, The American Cancer Society’s Discovery Shop, The Dubuque Arboretum, and as a Sunday/Bible School teacher. Pam has been an active member of the National TTT Society Chapter BX for over 30 years, where she worked with her TTT sisters to provide young girls with the opportunity to attend summer camp. After retirement, Pam continued her love of volunteering at the Presentation Lantern Center by tutoring women who were learning English and preparing to become U.S. citizens. Pam gladly worked with these women with questions most of us do not have, such as, “How do I get my daughter signed up for school?” or, “Why did I get a ticket when I was fishing?” Pam’s dedication to volunteering was ultimately recognized when she was bestowed the “Presentation Reward Recipient of 2012” by the Lantern Center. She considered this a great honor.
Though Pam was diagnosed with breast cancer at age 39, she never asked, “Why me?” For, although she also endured Parkinson’s Disease and her cancer returned with a vengeance, Pam felt fortunate as she had won the battle with 25 years of remission and was able to share the joy of Daisiella’s first day of kindergarten. Pam seldom talked about cancer, but when she did it was with others who “needed a lift”. By reaching out, Pam hoped to bring comfort and strength to those who shared her battle. Whether snowshoeing along a wooded trail or enjoying a picnic with family and friends at the Putnam Miller Farm, or white water rafting on an Outward Bound Expedition, Pam loved and rejoiced in the adventure, friendship and the miracles of nature.
Pam had many friends and family who rallied around her, surrounding her with love. Her beloved husband, Jim, was a constant presence at her side. Pam always looked forward to her daily breakfast visits and goodnight kisses from her precious Daisy (who could enter their adjoining house from the Daisy Door in their garage). Surrounding her by love were also her children, Ben, of Chico, Calif., and Angie (T.J. Kalmes), of Dubuque; her sisters, Karen (Tom) Zeman, of Iowa City, Alicia (Steve) Lepic, of Iowa City, and Terri (Istivan) Toppler, of Davenport, Iowa; brother and sister-in-laws, Jarold Miller, of Little Rock, Ark., Duane (Bev) Miller, of Anderson, Calif., Dean (Dorothy) Miller, of Kalona, Iowa, and their families.
Pam’s many wonderful friendship groups included her Eat Pray Love Group, Grandview Methodist Cell Group, Everyday Women’s Group, TTT Sisters, book clubs, and prayer groups. Pam sends them all her gratitude and blessings.
Pam was preceded in death by her son, Dan; parents, Madison and Hazel (Dehnam) Putnam; in-laws, J.Claude and Maxine Miller; brother-in-law, David Miller; sister-in-law, J.Claudine Miller; nephews, Andy Lepic, Danny Lepic and Jason Miller; and great-great-niece Aubrey Robbins.
While Pam has given us all so much, she often wished she could have given more for others. It overwhelmed her thinking about how much others have done for her. Pam’s family would like to express sincere thanks to Dr. Engleman and his staff, and all the staff at Hospice of Dubuque for their excellent care during Pam’s illness. Pam loved flowers, but would prefer memorial donations be given to either The Lantern Center or Hospice of Dubuque. A photo tribute can be viewed and condolences can be sent to the family by visiting Pam’s obituary at www.hskfhcares.com.