DYERSVILLE, Iowa — Donald W. Stokes, 61, of Dyersville, passed away on Tuesday, December 22, 2020, at his home in Dyersville.
A private family memorial service for Don will be held Tuesday, December 29, 2020, at Reiff Funeral Home in Farley, with Rev. Michael Schueller presiding. A private burial will occur at Fairview Cemetery in Farley. Anyone interested in sending memorials may send them to Reiff Funeral Home, Attention: Donald Stokes Family, P.O. 99, Farley, Iowa, 52046.
He was born June 10, 1959, in Guttenberg, son of Marvin J. and Marie K. (Fluor) Stokes Sr. He graduated from Western Dubuque High School in 1977. He was employed at Schmitts, McDowell’s and Sundown Mountain and later Sherman’s Implement in Dyersville until his retirement.
Don was an avid outdoorsman. He truly enjoyed raising his fish, attending walleye tournaments and going fishing. He will be greatly missed by his family and friends.
He is survived by seven siblings, Katherine (Alvin) McDermott, of Bernard, Monica Cole (friend, Dave Kaune), David (Deb) Stokes, and Chuck (Judy) Stokes, all of Dubuque, Virginia Stokes, Marvin Stokes Jr., of Des Moines, and Sherene (Mike) Pitts, of Bellevue; and many nieces and nephews.
He is preceded in death by his parents; and one brother-in-law, Jerry Cole Sr.
A Donald W. Stokes memorial fund has been established. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.reifffuneralhomeinc.com.