EAST DUBUQUE, Ill. — Michael N. Kass, 74, of East Dubuque died Tuesday, January 17, 2023.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
Michael was born March 15, 1948 in Dubuque, the son of Raymond and Carol (Bergeron) Kass.
He attended grade school at the one room school at Lore, graduated from Wahlert High School in 1966 and received a Bachelor of Science degree from the University of Dubuque in 1970.
He married Mary Ann Conzett on June 12,1971 at Resurrection Church in Dubuque and in 1975 they welcomed the birth of their son Sean.
Mike retired from John Deere Dubuque Works where he worked for 41 years as a technical writer.
For many years he was involved with soccer in Dubuque. He coached various age teams with the AYSO recreational league as well as serving as registrar. He also helped in creating the Dubuque Soccer Club and coached several traveling teams. Mike coached at Wahlert and Hempstead High Schools and in 1994 was selected as coach of the year in the Mississippi Valley Conference. He continued his love of the game by supporting his two grandsons who play on club teams and are coached by their father Sean.
After retirement Mike learned to play the harmonica. He was a member of SPAH, a nonprofit international Society for the Preservation and Advancement of the Harmonica which provided annual youth scholarships. He enjoyed attending SPAH conventions throughout the United States and attending workshops, but especially loved playing at open mic events.
Survivors include his wife Mary Ann, son Sean Kass of Verona, WI., brothers Tom (Jean) Kass of MN., Steve (Mary) Kass of IA., Patrick (Patty) Kass of MT., Greg Kass of TX., and sisters Jeanne (Tom Armstrong) of MN., Sharon (Don Thompson) of MN., and Laura Kass of NJ. and two grandsons.
He was preceded in death by his parents, sister Debra and brother Andrew.
Memorials may be sent to Dubuque Soccer Alliance, 2989 Indiana Ave Dubuque, IA 52001
To leave condolence for the family please visit www.egelhofsiegertcasper.com.
Our family wishes to extend a heartfelt thank you to all emergency personnel for their quick response.
