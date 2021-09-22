Marcella C. Coyle, 91, of Dubuque, died on Saturday Sept. 18, 2021.

Visitation will be held from 9 to 11:45 a.m. Friday, Sept. 24, at St. Joseph the Worker Catholic Church, where services will follow at noon.

Behr Funeral Home, 1491 Main Street, is assisting the family.

Tags

Recommended for you