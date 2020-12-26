Marigold L. Patters Telegraph Herald annette.doerr@thmedia.com Dec 26, 2020 25 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Marigold L. Patters, 91, of Dubuque, died on Friday, Dec. 25, 2020. Arrangements are pending at Hoffmann Schneider & Kitchen Funeral Home and Cremation Service in Dubuque. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Dubuque-iowa Dubuque-county-iowa annette.doerr@thmedia.com Follow annette.doerr@thmedia.com Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today