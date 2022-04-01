LANCASTER, Wis. — Jeanette Marguerite Roesch, age 95, Lancaster, passed away peacefully at Orchard Manor Nursing Home in rural Lancaster on Wednesday, March 30, 2022. She was born Jeanette Turner in her grandmother’s house in Dubuque, Iowa, on February 15, 1927, the daughter of Gilbert and Pearl (Garnier) Turner. Jeanette graduated from Cassville High School in 1945. She married Carson Roesch in Lancaster March 6, 1946. They were hog and dairy farmers and raised their family in Potosi Township, moving to Lancaster in 1987. They were members of Davies Memorial United Church of Christ in Potosi, where Jeanette was active in the Esther Circle and Ladies Aid. They were later members of the E&R Church in Lancaster. She was known for raising chickens and had many egg customers. Jeanette was well known for cooking robust meals of great quantity for anyone who came through her door, including fish fries in the woods. She loved taking meals out to the field during planting and harvest. Jeanette was a long-time volunteer at Orchard Manor Nursing Home, playing bingo with residents, and the Grant County Thrift Shop. Carson and Jeanette enjoyed their five chihuahuas and several other dogs and cats. She received 145 cards for her 95th birthday at Orchard Manor Nursing Home. Jeanette enjoyed cooking, crocheting, fishing, and will be dearly missed by all who knew her.
She is survived by two daughters, Karen (Rick) Schwantes of Lancaster and Jannan (Steve Prestegard) Roesch of Platteville; one son, Kevin (Mary Jo) Roesch of Lancaster; 12 grandchildren, Tim (Stacey) Krohn of Stratford, Deanna (Nick) Prey of Clintonville, Jennifer (Steve) Clark of Roberts, Kris (Steve) Thompson of Asbury, Iowa, Kim (Chris) Buchta of Middleton, Katie Schwantes of Lancaster, Heidi (Andy) Haas of Lancaster, Brian (Heather) Roesch of Platteville, Abbey (Joe) Eagan of Lancaster, and Michael, Dylan and Shaena Prestegard of Platteville; 20 great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandsons.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Carson; her twin sister, Janann; her brother, James (Jean) Turner; and her daughter, Carol (Maurice) Krohn.
Funeral services will be held on Saturday, April 2, 2022, at 11:00 a.m. the E&R Church in Lancaster with Reverend Mark Dieter officiating. Burial will be in Hillside Cemetery, Lancaster. Family and friends may call on Saturday from 9:00 a.m. until time of services at the church. In lieu of plants and flowers, a Jeanette M. Roesch Memorial Fund has been established. Martin Schwartz Funeral Home & Crematory in Lancaster is assisting the family.