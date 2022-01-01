Bernard M. Zenner, age 66, of Dubuque, passed away suddenly at 11:40 a.m., on Tuesday, December 21, 2021, at UnityPoint Health Finley Hospital. To celebrate Bernie’s life, family and friends may visit from 11:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m., on Wednesday, January 5, 2022, at Behr Funeral Home, 1491 Main Street. Funeral services will be held at 1:00 p.m., on Wednesday, at Behr Funeral Home, with Deacon Bill Biver officiating. Burial will be in Center Grove Cemetery.
Bernie was born on December 3, 1955, in Sheboygan, Wisconsin, son of John and Jeanne (Schliesmann) Zenner.
Bernie graduated from St. Catherine’s High School in Racine, Wisconsin, Class of 1974. Later, he attended Gateway Technical College, where he studied automotive technology, graduating in 1989. Bernie worked as a mechanic in Fond du Lac, Wisconsin, before moving back to Dubuque and going to work for Andersen Eagle Window and Door, until his retirement, on his birthday, in 2020. He was united in marriage to the love of his life, Jean Ewing, in 1979, in Racine. They were blessed with 3 children, and celebrated 32 years of marriage before Jean sadly passed away at the young age of 54. In his younger days, Bernie enjoyed hitting the town attending all of the local music festivals. He had a thirst for knowledge and loved to read. He especially enjoyed reading science fiction books and was a Star Wars aficionado. Bernie also enjoyed spending time with family, especially when the grandchildren were little. He was a faith-filled man and a very spiritual person, who volunteered his time helping out his community with the Dubuque Rescue Mission. We are saddened at losing Bernie so suddenly. Bernie is now free of the health challenges he has faced these past years, and was happily reunited with Jean for Christmas this year.
Those left to cherish Bernie’s memory include his children, Jocelyn (Jason) Mish, Dubuque, IA, Jon (Courtney) Ewing, Carroll, IA and Sarah Zenner, Dubuque, IA; 5 grandchildren, Katelynn, Juliana and Sabrina Mish, Cole O’Hare and Quintin Weipert; a great-granddaughter, Aila; and several siblings, Suzanne (Frederick) Dooley, Jeryl (Paul) Sturino, Alan (Colleen) Zenner, Roxanne Zenner, Peter Zenner and Staci Montee, all in the Racine, WI area.
Bernie was preceded in death by his parents; and his wife, Jean Zenner.
The family will thankfully receive your support through phone calls, greeting cards and memorials in Bernie’s memory which may be mailed to Behr Funeral Home, 1491 Main Street, Dubuque, Iowa 52001, Attn. Bernard Zenner Family.
