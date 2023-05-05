Dora K. Hefner, McGregor, Iowa — Rosary service: 3:30 to 4 p.m. Sunday, May 7, St. Mary Catholic Church, McGregor. Visitation: 4 to 7 p.m. Sunday, and from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Monday, May 8, at the church. Service: 10:30 a.m. Monday at the church.
Juanita Johanningmeier, DeWitt, Iowa — Celebration of life: 4 to 7 p.m. Saturday, May 6, Leonard-Grau Funeral Home, Monona.
Mary Jo Keane, Dubuque — Visitation: 9 to 9:30 a.m. today, Mary Frances Clarke Chapel, Mount Carmel Bluffs. Sharing of memories: 9:30 a.m., followed by Mass of Christian burial, today at the chapel.
William A. Kelly III, Galena, Ill. — Celebration of life: 1 to 5 p.m. Saturday, May 6, Chestnut Mountain Resort, Galena.
Vernon W. Kluesner, Dubuque — Visitation: 3 to 7 p.m. today, Hoffmann Schneider & Kitchen Funeral Home & Crematory, 3860 Asbury Road. Mass of Christian burial: 10:30 a.m. Saturday, May 6, Holy Trinity Catholic Church.
Janet A. Menadue, Dubuque — Mass of Christian burial: 10 a.m. today, Sacred Heart Catholic Church.
Kathleen D. Rockzien, Anamosa, Iowa — Visitation: 9 to 11 a.m. Monday, May 8, St. Patrick’s Catholic Church, Anamosa. Mass of Christian burial: 11 a.m. Monday at the church.
Penelope A. Shultz, Dubuque — Visitation: 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. today, St. Columbkille Catholic Church. Mass of Christian burial: 10:30 a.m. today at the church.
Scott A. Smith, Dubuque — Visitation: 3 to 7 p.m. today, Leonard Funeral Home & Crematory, 2595 Rockdale Road. Service: 10:30 a.m. Saturday, May 6 at the funeral home.
Scott D. Soppe, Cedar Rapids, Iowa — Celebration of life: Noon to 5 p.m. Saturday, May 6, Worthington Community Center.
Edmund A. Steppan, Dubuque — Visitation: 8:30 to 10:30 a.m. Saturday, May 6, St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, Peosta. Mass of Christian burial: 10:30 a.m. Saturday at the church.
Diana M. Stevenson, Prairie du Chien, Wis. — Celebration of life: 11 a.m. Saturday, May 6, St. Peter Evangelical Lutheran Church, Prairie du Chien.
Owen C. Weyant, Guttenberg, Iowa — Visitation and service: 1 to 4 p.m. today, Morris Funeral Home, Guttenberg.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.