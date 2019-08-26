CASSVILLE, Wis. — Eugene W. Metcalfe, 90, of Cassville, Wis., died August 23, 2019.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, August 31, 2019, at St. Charles Catholic Church in Cassville, where family and friends may call from 9:30 a.m. until time of services. Burial will take place in Charlotte Cemetery in Glen Haven Township, Wis. Martin Schwartz Funeral Home and Crematory of Cassville is entrusted with his services.
