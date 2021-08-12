HAZEL GREEN, Wis. — Harold L. Riemenapp, 66, of Hazel Green, WI passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, August 10, 2021 at MercyOne Hospital in Dubuque, IA.
Funeral services will be held at 11:30 a.m. on Saturday, August 14th at St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church in Cuba City, WI. Burial will be in the Calvary Cemetery in Cobb, WI. A visitation will be held from 3:00 p.m. — 8:00 p.m. on Friday, August 13th at the Haudenshield Funeral Home & Cremation Services in Cuba City, WI; also on Saturday from 9:30 a.m. — 11:15 a.m. at the funeral home. The Haudenshield Funeral Home & Cremation Services in Cuba City, WI is serving the family.
Harold was born on December 11, 1954 to Vernon & Catherine (O’Shaughnessy) Riemenapp in Boscobel, WI. He was a graduate from Fennimore High School and Southwest Technical College. He married Peggy Ann Tomas on May 3, 1980 at Peace Lutheran Church in Cobb, WI. He worked for over 37 years for Scott Implement in Platteville, WI where his coworkers and customers became an extension of his family.
He was so proud of his family and adored his grandchildren. Harold enjoyed taking road trips (and it wasn’t a road trip without taking a few back roads), telling elaborate stories, but most of all his pride and joy was time spent with his family, grandkids and friends. He will be sadly missed by all who knew and loved him.
Harold is survived by his loving wife of 41 years, Peggy; 3 children: Jennifer (Jesse) Gleason of Hazel Green, WI, Stacie (Matt) Berget of Wiota, WI and Christopher Riemenapp of Kieler, WI; 7 grandchildren: Brayden, Karson, Mayah & Teagan Gleason; Bryce, Kylie & Easton Berget; 9 siblings: Jim (Joyce) Riemenapp, Norbert (fiancée, Cindy) Riemenapp, JoAnn (Jack) Cauffman, Dennis Riemenapp, Dave (Cindra) Riemenapp, Maurice Riemenapp, Dick (Rachel) Riemenapp, Delores (Steve) Bollant and Mary Kay (Jim) Waul; along with many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents and a nephew Derek Riemenapp.
In lieu of plants & flowers a Harold L. Riemenapp Memorial Fund has been established. Online condolences may be left of the family at www.haudenshieldfuneralhome.com.