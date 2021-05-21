Kevin John Barry, Burlington, Iowa — Visitation: 9 to 11 a.m. Saturday, May 22, Leonard Funeral Home, 2595 Rockdale Rd. Services: 11 a.m. Saturday at the funeral home.
James A. Boge, Earlville, Iowa — Visitation: 3 to 7 p.m. today, St. John Catholic Church, Delhi, Iowa. Mass of Christian burial: 10:30 a.m. Saturday, May 22, at the church.
Betty Bumgardner, Platteville, Wis. — Visitation: 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday, May 22, Melby Funeral Home, Platteville. Services: 3 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home.
John M. Fagerlind, Peosta, Iowa — Visitation: 2 to 7 p.m. Sunday, May 23, and after 9 a.m. Monday, May 24, Reiff Funeral Home, Peosta. Services: 10:30 a.m. Monday, St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, Peosta.
Lynne M. Finnegan, Colesburg, Iowa — Visitation: 2 to 7 p.m. today, Tuecke-Allyn Funeral Home, Guttenberg, Iowa. Services: 10 a.m. Saturday, May 22, St. Mary’s Catholic Church, Guttenberg.
Eula B. Fountain, Dubuque — Services: Noon Saturday, May 22, Tabernacle of Faith Apostolic Church, Dubuque.
Patricia J. Hurley, Gurnee, Ill. — Services: 2 p.m. Saturday, May 22, First Presbyterian Church, Lancaster, Wis.
Thomas E. Kaesbauer, Dubuque — Celebration of life: 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday, May 22, Eagles Club, 1175 Century Drive.
Phil R. Klein, Durango, Iowa — Visitation: 2 to 8 p.m. today, Egelhof, Siegert and Casper Funeral Home and Crematory, 2659 John F. Kennedy Road.
Homer D. Lindholm, Belmont, Wis. — Visitation: 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. today, St. Philomena Catholic Church, Belmont. Mass of Christian burial: 11:30 a.m. today at the church.
Mary Kay McDonald, Cassville, Wis. — Services: 9 a.m. today, Martin Schwartz Funeral Home & Crematory, Cassville. Visitation: 9:30 to 11 a.m. today at the funeral home.
Arlo D. Paxton, Stockton, Ill. — Services: 10 a.m. today, Holy Cross Church, Stockton.
Jody M. Pearce, Platteville, Wis. — Visitation: Noon to 1 p.m. today, Platteville Free Methodist Church. Services: 1 p.m. today at the church.
Janet R. Schwendinger, Dubuque — Visitation: 4 to 7 p.m. today, Leonard Funeral Home, 2595 Rockdale Rd and after 9 a.m. Saturday, May 22 at St. Columbkille Catholic Church. Mass of Christian burial: 10:30 a.m. Saturday, May 22 at the church.
Glenn Torgerson, Glenview, Ill. — Visitation: 4 to 7 p.m. today, Donnellan Family Funeral Home, 10045 Skokie Blvd., Skokie, Ill.
Nicholas J. Valentine, Cassville, Wis. — Visitation: 11:30 until time of services, Tuesday, May 25, St. Charles Catholic Church, Cassville. Mass of Christian burial: 1 p.m. Tuesday, May 25 at the church.
Darlene Wagner-Peters, East Dubuque, Ill. — Memorial Mass: 10 a.m. today, St. Mary’s Church, East Dubuque.
Timothy C. Wallace, Davenport, Iowa — Visitation: 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. today, St. Anthony’s Catholic Church gathering space. Services: 10:30 a.m. today at the church.