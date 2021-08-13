BLOOMINGTON, Wis. — James H. Sass, 92, of Bloomington, died Thursday, Aug. 12, 2021.

Visitation will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 15, at Martin Schwartz Funeral Home in Bloomington and after 9:30 a.m. Monday, Aug. 16, at Bloomington United Methodist Church.

Services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Monday at the church.

