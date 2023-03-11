DYERSVILLE, Iowa — Mary A. “Pudge” Waechter, 87, of Dyersville passed away Thursday, March 9, 2023, at MercyOne Senior Care in Dyersville.
Visitation will be held from 9-10:30 am Tuesday, March 14, 2023, at Kramer Funeral Home in Dyersville where American Legion Auxiliary Post 656 will have a brief prayer service at 9:15 am.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 am Tuesday, March 14, 2023, at St. Francis Xavier Basilica in Dyersville, with burial in the church cemetery. Rev. Chris Podhajsky will officiate.
Mary was born on March 23, 1935, in Cascade, Iowa, the daughter of Alfred and Anna (Rettenmeier) Breitbach. She married Eldon “Hank” Waechter on April 24, 1954, in Farley, Iowa. Mary spent most of her working career caring for others as a CNA in addition to volunteering many hours for Hospice. Upon retiring from Mercy Hospital, she continued her passion of caring for others with the residents at Area Residential Care.
Mary was a loving, kind and generous wife, mom, grandmother and friend. She was a member of the American Legion Auxiliary Post 656 where she enjoyed spending time with many of her Farley girls. Mary cherished her friendships and enjoyed her weekly bowling league even if she could barely break 100. She loved gathering with family and friends to pass on her love of euchre and playing slot machines. Mary showered her grandkids with hugs and attending school events, birthday parties, playing board games and cards. She was a master of the TV guide finding the perfect game show to watch while crocheting. Over the years, she created many crochet pieces, which she generously donated to charities. She also enjoyed crocheting for family, friends, and adding to her personal bear collection.
She is survived by her children: Bob (Margie) Waechter of Dyersville, Bev (Bob) Kluesner of Bentonville, AR, Becky (Jim) Nickol of Dyersville, Barb (Joe) Westhoff and Barry Waechter, both of Celina, TX, Brenda (Rick) Moore of Dubuque; grandchildren: Greg (Annie) Waechter, Stephanie (Dan) Gioimo, Anne (Andrew) Woodle, Sarah (Stephen) Bridgeford, Lisa (Rodney) Shelby, Chris (Katie) Nickol, Lori (Jeremy) Kloser, Tracy Stephens, Bill (Lauren) Westhoff, Jeff (Diana) Westhoff, Scott (Alex) Waechter, Amy (Chris) Shylman, Madeline, Taylor and Nic Moore; 16 great grandchildren, several step grandchildren and step great grandchildren; a brother, Alfred “Speed” Breitbach of Des Moines, and a sister-in-law, Germaine Breitbach of Neponset, IL.
She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband “Hank” in 1987, two sons, William Waechter in 1973 and Brian Waechter in 2021, granddaughter, Jody Waechter in 1975; siblings: Lyle Breitbach, Rita (Joe) Burd, Darlene (Russ) Curley; and in-laws: Rita Breitbach, Carl (Vivian) Waechter and Rita Waechter.
The family would like to thank the staff at Ellen Kennedy Living Center and MercyOne Senior Care for the wonderful support and compassionate care.
Kramer Funeral Home in Dyersville is assisting the family and information is available at www.kramerfuneral.com. Memorials may be sent to the family, (in care of Kramer Funeral Home) 750 12th Ave SW, Dyersville, IA 52040.
