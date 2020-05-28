Daniel M. “Dan” Gessner, 28, Dubuque, IA, was found on the shore of the Mississippi River just north of Bellevue, IA, on Saturday, May 16, 2020. He had been missing since October 21, 2019. His family and friends are heartbroken that the search for Dan has ended this way.
A private family visitation will be held at Leonard Funeral Home & Crematory, 2595 Rockdale Road. A livestream of Dan’s funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, May 30, 2020, on Leonard Funeral Home & Crematory’s Facebook page. Pastor Matthew Collins will officiate and burial will be in Rockdale Cemetery. Online condolences may be left at www.leonardfuneralhome.com.
Dan was born May 26, 1991, in Sioux City, IA, to Mark and Shelly (Shimon) Gessner. He is the second of four children in the Gessner Family.
Dan graduated from Dubuque Senior High School in 2009. He was a regular host of the Wednesday Night Comedy Club at the Mississippi Moon Bar and he was employed as a shift manager at Caribou Coffee, in Dubuque.
Dan is survived by his parents, Mark and Shelly Gessner, of Dubuque; sisters Jackie (Mark) Scott, of Shullsburg, WI, and Elisabeth (Drazen) Vukovic, of Galena, IL; and brother, Ben (Stacy) Gessner, of Clarksville, TN. He is also survived by his grandparents, Ray and Mary Lou Shimon, of Pocahontas, IA, and Al and Becky Gessner, of Arizona City, AZ; along with many aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, nephews and friends.
Dan was proceeded in death by his great grandparents; his great-uncle Dale Wagner; and great-aunts Mardie Shager, Kay Shager and Anice Gessner.
In lieu of flowers, a memorial account in Dan’s name has been established at Dubuque Bank and Trust.
Leonard Funeral Home, in Dubuque, is in charge of the arrangements. All services for Dan will be private. Burial will be at Rockdale Cemetery, in Dubuque.