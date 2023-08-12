Eunice M. Bastian, Dubuque — Visitation: 8:30 to 10 a.m. today, Hoffmann Schneider & Kitchen Funeral Home & Crematory, 3860 Asbury Road. Mass of Christian burial: 10:30 a.m. today, St. Joseph Catholic Church, Key West.
Rita M. Berning, Cuba City, Wis. — Visitation: 9:30 to 10:45 a.m. Monday, Aug. 14, St. Joseph’s Catholic Church, Sinsinawa. Mass of Christian burial: 11 a.m. Monday at the church.
Robert N. Blanchard, Goose Lake, Iowa — Visitation: 10 to 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 15, Law-Jones Funeral Home, Preston. Service: 11:30 a.m. Tuesday at the funeral home.
Lois Bruehahn, Monona, Iowa — Visitation: 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. today, Faith Lutheran Church, Monona. Service: 10:30 a.m. today at the church.
Dorothy D. Buckner, Elkader, Iowa — Open house: 1 to 4 p.m. today, 503 North Main St., Elkader.
Dennis M. Doyle, Shullsburg, Wis. — Visitation: 10 to 10:45 a.m. today, St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church, Cuba City. Mass of Christian burial: 11 a.m. today at the church.
Roger K. Greteman, Peoria, Ariz. — Interment: 9 a.m. today, Mount Calvary Cemetery.
David A. Hogan, Dubuque — Prayer service: 2:30 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 13, Reiff Funeral Home, Peosta. Visitation: 3 to 8 p.m. Sunday, and at 9 a.m. Monday, Aug. 14, at the funeral home.
Kathryn B. McCoy, Dubuque — Service: 10:30 a.m. today, Leonard Funeral Home & Crematory, 2595 Rockdale Road.
Marjorie A. McDermott, Cascade, Iowa — Prayer service: 2:30 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 13, St. Martin’s Catholic Church, Cascade. Visitation: 3 to 7 p.m. Sunday, and from 9:30 to 11 a.m. Monday, Aug. 14, at the church. Mass of Christian burial: 11 a.m. Monday at the church.
Dennis O’Neill, Muscatine, Iowa — Memorial service: 1 p.m. today, Grey House at Four Mounds. Visitation: 2 to 4 p.m. today at Four Mounds.
Donald E. Perardi, Dubuque — Celebration of life: 9 to 11 a.m. today, Eagle Point Park.
Jeanine C. Smith, Mount Hope, Wis. — Mass of Christian burial: 11 a.m. today, St. Mary’s Catholic Church, Bloomington.
Steve Tietjens, Sabula, Iowa — Celebration of life: 4 to 6 p.m., followed by a time of sharing, Tuesday, Aug. 15, Law Jones Funeral Home, Savanna, Ill.