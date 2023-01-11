NEW GLARUS, Wis. — Doris M. Lahey, age 77 of New Glarus passed away on Sunday, January 8, 2023 at her home. She was born on May 3, 1945 in Farley, IA the daughter of Clarence and Stella (Klostermann) Kluesner. Doris graduated from West Dubuque High School in 1963. On October 28, 1967 she was united in marriage to Jerry Lahey at St. John’s Catholic Church in Peosta, IA. Doris was a homemaker and also did in home daycare for many years. She was a member of the St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church. Doris was an avid Cubs, Badgers, and Cowboys fan. Most of all she cherished her seven beloved granddaughters. Doris is survived by her children Jeff (Mindy) Lahey, Debbie (Kirby) Kauk, Jim (Ann) Lahey, Denise (Kurt) Adler, Jay (Sarina) Lahey, and John (Holly) Lahey, granddaughters Becca (Peter), Abbi, Callie, Katelyn, Samantha, Ryanne, and Morgan. She is further survived by her sisters Helen (Donnie) Nauman, Mary (Stan) Schueller, Kate (Neal) McDermott, and Linda (Paul) Burds, brothers, Paul (Joyce) Kluesner and Mike (Karen) Kluesner, sister-in-law Jeannie Wedo, brother-in-law and sister-in-law Chuck & Sandy Lahey, nieces, and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband Jerry, infant daughter Donna, brothers-in-law Pat and Randy, and sister-in-law Gail. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 12:00 noon on Thursday, January 12, 2023 at St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church, 338 S. Harrison St., Belleville, WI with Rev. Mark Miller officiating. A visitation will precede the funeral mass from 11:00 a.m. until time of services at the church. A visitation will be held from 3:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. on Wednesday, January 11, 2023 at the Becker-Beal Funeral Home, 109 Greenway Cross, Belleville, WI. Graveside burial services will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Friday, January 13, 2023 at St. John the Baptist Catholic Cemetery, Centralia, IA. Online condolences may be given at www.bealfuneralhomes.com.
