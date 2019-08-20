Maxine Anne Roussel, 92, of Georgetown, Texas, passed away June 23, 2019.
The memorial service for Maxine will be held at 12 p.m. (noon) August 24, 2019, at Mount Calvary Cemetery, with Reverend John Emery officiating. Hoffmann Schneider & Kitchen Funeral Home and Cremation Service is in care of arrangements.
Maxine was born June 21, 1927, in Dubuque, daughter of Charles Cameron and Myrtle Lulu (Stocks) Northrup. On November 2, 1946, she married Donald Joseph Roussel. He passed away on May 5, 1995.
Survivors include four sons, David (Sharon) Roussel, of Austin, TX, Steven (Danniani) Roussel, of Nassau Bay, TX, Thomas (Denise) Roussel, of Scotts Bluff, NE, and William (Karen) Roussel, of Georgetown, TX; five granddaughters, Danielle Roussel-Roberts, of Salt Lake City, UT, Jennifer Roussel-Wallace, of Sugar Land, TX, Stephanie Grubb and Emily Roussel, of Georgetown, TX, Ashley Roussel, of Lahaina, HI; two grandsons, Robert Roussel, of Georgetown, TX, and Nicholas Roussel, of Los Angeles, CA; two great-grandsons, Jeff Scarborough, of Sugar Land, TX, and Marlo, of Lahaina, HI; three great-granddaughters, Reese Scarborough, of Sugar Land, TX, Natalie and Audrey Roberts, of Salt Lake City, UT.
A memorial has been established for the National Parkinson's Foundation.