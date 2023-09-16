Jerald L. Anderson, Dubuque — Service: 10 a.m. today, St. Paul’s Lutheran Church.
Patrick J. Coyle, East Dubuque, Ill. — Celebration of life: 4 to 6 p.m. Monday, Sept. 18, Behr Funeral Home, 1491 Main St. Sharing of memories and prayer service: 6 p.m. Monday at the funeral home.
Catherine A. Daly, Bankston, Iowa — Visitation: 2 to 8 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 17, Reiff Funeral Home, Farley. Service: 10:30 a.m. Monday, Sept. 18, St. Clement’s Catholic Church, Bankston.
Llewellyn Dennison, Mount Carroll, Ill. — Visitation: 10 to 11 a.m. today, Law-Jones Funeral Home, Savanna. Service: 11 a.m. today at the funeral home.
Nancy L. Estling, Asbury, Iowa — Visitation: 9 to 11:30 a.m. today, Egelhof, Siegert and Casper Funeral Home and Crematory, 2659 John F. Kennedy Road. Memorial service: Noon today at the funeral home.
Erin E. Fiegen, Dubuque — Rosary service: 9:30 a.m. today, St. Anthony Catholic Church. Mass of Christian burial: 10:30 a.m. today at the church. Celebration of life: 12:30 to 4 p.m. today, Open-Air Pavilion, Eagle Point Park.
Richard J. Frank, Bellevue, Iowa — Visitation: 8:30 to 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 19, Hachmann-Mier Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Bellevue. Service: 11 a.m. Tuesday, St. Joseph’s Catholic Church, Bellevue.
Therese E. Klaas, Lancaster, Wis. — Celebration of life: 11 a.m. today, Community Evangelical Free Church, Platteville.
James K. Kramer, Fennimore, Wis. — Visitation: 9 to 11 a.m. today, Larson Family Funeral Home, Fennimore. Service: 11 a.m. today at the funeral home.
Joene S. Michel, Wilton, Iowa — Visitation: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. today, St. Joseph Catholic Church, Preston. Service: 1 p.m. today at the church.
Mary C. Neis, Bloomington, Wis. — Visitation: 9 to 11 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 19, St. Mary’s Catholic Church, Bloomington. Mass of Christian burial: 11 a.m. Tuesday at the church.
Alice A. Staples, McGregor, Iowa — Visitation: 2 to 5 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 17, and from 10 to 11 a.m. Monday, Sept. 18, First Congregational Church, McGregor. Service: 11 a.m. Monday at the church.
Janet A. Streinz, Dubuque — Celebration of life: 10:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. today, with a prayer service at 1 p.m., Tri-State Blind Society Bingo Hall, 1086 Cedar Cross Road.
Ruben Van Dasselaar, Hazel Green, Wis. — Visitation: 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, Sept. 23, Haudenshield Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Cuba City. Service: Noon Sept. 23 at the funeral home.