Jerald L. Anderson, Dubuque — Service: 10 a.m. today, St. Paul’s Lutheran Church.

Patrick J. Coyle, East Dubuque, Ill. — Celebration of life: 4 to 6 p.m. Monday, Sept. 18, Behr Funeral Home, 1491 Main St. Sharing of memories and prayer service: 6 p.m. Monday at the funeral home.

