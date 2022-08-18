Ardrith Ann “Ardie” (Allen) Meeker “Snowball”, age 93, passed away peacefully with her son Robert by her side on August 10, 2022, at Hillcrest Luther Manor, Dubuque, Iowa.
Visitation for Ardrith will be held from 9:45 to 10:15 a.m., on Saturday, August 20, 2022, at St. Peter Lutheran Church, 3200 Asbury Rd., Dubuque, Iowa. The Reiff Funeral Home of Epworth, Iowa is in charge of arrangements.
Services will be held at 10:30 a.m., on Saturday, August 20, 2022, at St. Peter Lutheran Church with Pastor Matthew Agee presiding. Burial will be held at Highview Cemetery in Epworth, IA.
Ardrith was born May 11, 1929 to Arnold Rankin and Mignonette Mildred (Nickerson) Allen in Epworth, IA. Ardie graduated from Epworth Elementary/High School. On July 23, 1946, she was united in marriage to Emery Fred Meeker Jr. Ardie and Fred were amazing parents to Dennis, Paul and Robert. Fred passed away on May 4, 2018.
Ardie worked at home, Carter Machine and Tool Co., Eagle Food Centers, the U.S. Census Bureau and Dollar General. She delighted in participating at Epworth United Methodist Church and St. Peter Lutheran Church. She enjoyed traveling, square dancing, volunteering at many places including the Epworth Community Historical Society and Highview Cemetery Association.
It was extremely easy for Ardie to meet new people with a friendly greeting and socialize by humorous storytelling. She had a very caring heart for thinking of others with countless phone calls, taking flowers and making visits. Ardrith loved and was grateful for all her family and friends. She will be greatly missed!
She is survived by her sons, Paul Meeker and Robert Meeker; a granddaughter, Arleta Meeker; sister-in-law, Rosemary Nickol; and many nieces, nephews and friends.
She was preceded in death by a son in infancy, Dennis Dean Meeker; her parents; father and mother-in-law, Emery Fred and Elma (Stanzyk) Meeker Sr.; a sister, Arlene Nickol; sisters-in-law, Beth Meeker and Betty Meeker; and brothers-in-law, Marvin Nickol and Harold Meeker.
The family requests in lieu of flowers or other gifts that memorials be given to St. Peter Lutheran Church and Hospice of Dubuque.
A special “Thank You” to Hillcrest Luther Manor, Hospice of Dubuque, family and friends for the good care received by Ardrith.
