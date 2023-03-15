Barbara Anne Brown, 85, of Dubuque, passed away Saturday, March 11, 2023, at Unity Point Finley Hospital, Dubuque. Visitation will be from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. on Saturday, March 18, at Westminster Presbyterian Church, 2155 University Ave., Dubuque. The Funeral Service will be at 11:30 a.m., immediately following the visitation. Reverend Marsha Wilfong will officiate. The interment will be in Linwood Cemetery. Egelhof, Siegert & Casper Funeral Home is entrusted with arrangements. Condolences may be shared at www.egelhofsiegertcasper.com. Barbara was born on July 7, 1937, in Ripley, WV, the daughter of Thomas and Sylvia (Sayre) Smith. She graduated with honors in Pharmacology from West Virginia University, where she was a member of the Delta Delta Delta sorority. Barbara was a pharmacist at Finley Hospital in Dubuque for 35 years. She loved being a pharmacist and made sure to keep up her continuing education, even in retirement. Barbara married Wallace Brown on May 20, 1988. She was a longtime member of Westminster Presbyterian Church, the Dubuque Golf and Country Club, Sunshine Circle and P.E.O. Chapter MP, and she often attended her daughter’s chapter in Cedar Rapids. Barbara was an avid supporter of many organizations, including the Dubuque Symphony, the YMCA, the YWCA, the University of Dubuque, and the West Virginia University Alumni Association. Barbara loved reading books and watching movies. She could always be found with a book in her hand or would happily keep us updated on her favorite celebrities, including her heartthrob, Colin Firth! Barbara was blessed to travel around the world. She lived for a time in Libya and Malta, was able to travel throughout Europe and was able to enjoy Palm Springs and several winters in Arizona. Her 2017 trip to Ireland with her daughter was a highlight for both. In the summers, she was known around the tennis courts as “Babs,” mom to David and Lori, where she wouldn’t dare miss cheering them on at one of their matches. She was a devoted wife, mother and very proud grandmother and always loved sharing stories about her many grandchildren and their activities. She loved collecting art from local Dubuque area artists and was an accomplished China painter herself. In her spare time, she expressed her colorful spirit by planting and caring for beautiful tulips, roses, daffodils, hostas, and her magnificent magnolia. Barbara was loved by her family and so many others as she always brought a smile to your face with her sassy spirit and engaging personality. Barbara is survived by her husband, Wallace Brown, of Dubuque; two children, David (Deb) Hash, of Dubuque, and Laura “Lori” (Kris) Koberg, of Cedar Rapids; two step-children, Jeffrey (Lisa) Brown and Laura (Joel) St. John, both of Scottsdale, AZ; her grandchildren, Morgan (Ryan) Kroeze and their son, Rhett, Ava, and Brynna Hash, Conner, Cade, and Kelsey Koberg, Jordan and Nicole Brown, and Ryan, Cole, and Nick St. John; and her brother-in-law, R.L. (Joann) Brown III, of Chima, AZ. She was preceded in death by her parents, and her younger brother, Arthur Raymond Smith.
The family would like to thank the nurses and staff at Finley Hospital, Dr. Salas, and Dr. Iverson, for their special care and support of Barbara.
