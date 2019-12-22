ST. DONATUS, Iowa — John A. “Art” Bohy, 91, of St. Donatus, Iowa, passed away unexpectedly at home on Tuesday, December 17, 2019.
Funeral services will be at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, December 27, 2019, at the Bellevue Community High School West Gym in Bellevue, Iowa. Visitation will be from 3 until 7 p.m. on Thursday, December 26, 2019, with additional visitation one hour prior to services on Friday, also at the gym. Burial with military honors conducted by Bellevue American Legion Post #273 will be in First Presbyterian Church Cemetery in Bellevue.
John was born on December 13, 1928, in Woolstock, Iowa, the son of John Arthur and Bessie Leona (Rief) Bohy, Sr. He graduated from Clarion High School in 1947. John served his country in the U.S. Navy, 1948-1951, during the Korean War. John earned his BA from Buena Vista in Storm Lake and his Masters Degree from Iowa State in Ames.
He married Billie Lou Parks on June 23, 1957, at the EUB Church in Marshalltown, Iowa. He began working at Bellevue Schools in 1967 and was the first guidance counselor at Bellevue Public School and then retired as high school principal in 1990 and was instrumental in starting the school’s wrestling program, coaching track and cross country.
He was a member of the First Presbyterian Church, Bellevue American Legion Post #273, where he was Past Commander, Past 2nd District Commander and its Honor Guard Chaplin. John enjoyed spending time with his family, farming, writing poetry, mushroom hunting, carpenter work, and he never met a stranger. He will be truly missed by all who knew and loved him.
Survivors include his wife of 62 years, Billie; their children, Denise (Jeff) Elmore, of Newburgh, IN, Deborah (Paul) Dent, of Bellevue, and James (Jane) Bohy, of Chemnitz, Germany; five grandchildren, Erica (James) Barnett, Jared (Shannon) Dent, Ryan (Emily) Elmore, Megan Elmore and Brena Nelson; six great-grandchildren, Connor, Grady, Benny, Judah, Riley, and Lincoln; a brother, Donald Bohy; sisters and brothers in-law, Ruth Bohy, Ron (Pat) Parks, and Sue (Tom) Kilker; and numerous nieces and nephews.
John was preceded in death by his parents; a brother, Dean Bohy; sister in-law, Shirley Bohy, and a nephew, Donald “Sam” Bohy.
A memorial fund has been established in John’s memory.
