Barbara A. Weidenbacher, 66, of Dubuque, Iowa, passed away on Thursday morning, December 16, 2021, at MercyOne Hospital.
Barb’s wishes were for a private family memorial service and a celebration of her life at Leonard Funeral Home & Crematory, 2595 Rockdale Road, Dubuque, Iowa. Online condolences may be left at www.leonardfuneralhome.com
Barbara was born on July 25, 1955, in Dubuque, Iowa to the late Lavern Bauer and the late Mary C Melloy. On June 23, 1973, Barbara married Ronald R. Weidenbacher in Asbury, Iowa. Her family was her whole world and she loved being a wife, mother, and grandmother. She led and lived with her heart and did everything she could to make people feel loved. She was the most caring person and selfless person. Barbara never lost her childlike joy toward life. She loved all the birthday cards she sent out with confetti (it was her signature, and we all knew it). She was the best candy lady on the Old High Bluff neighborhood, and you would often find her driving the kids around in the golf cart.
Barbara will be missed by her husband of 48 years, Ronald R Weidenbacher of Dubuque, Iowa; daughters Stacy Weidenbacher of Dubuque, and Molly Weidenbacher (Jeff Duwe) of Dubuque; grandchildren Heather (Austin) Grant of Dubuque, Chelsey (Justin Hayes) Huseman of Cascade, BryAnna Wilkerson, of Dubuque, Brok (Abriana Reed) Millman of Dubuque, and Brody Millman of Dubuque; step-grandson Timothy Duwe of Dubuque; step granddaughter Samantha Duwe, of Dubuque; great grandchildren EllieAuna, Hayden, Brynleigh, Skylar Jo, and Paislynn; brother Robert “Bobby” (Patty) Bauer of Farley; sisters Donna (Michael) Dillon of Dubuque, and Lois (Al) Lumley of Dubuque; sister in law, Julie Bauer of Dubuque, Aunt Shirley Melloy; Mother-in-law Joyce Weidenbacher; sisters-in-law Vickie (Jim) Metz of Dubuque, Rhonda (Kenneth) Norpel, Linda (Tong) Chong of East Dubuque, Illinois; Pam Reding, of Dubuque; brothers-in-law Thomas (Becky) Weidenbacher of Dubuque, Al (Amy) Weidenbacher, David (Dana) Weidenbacher; and many loved nieces, nephews, and friends who were like family. She is also survived by her fur babies: Peanut Butter, Lily, and the newest addition her little pug baby Polly.
Barbara was preceded in death by her father and mother; brothers Dennis “Harry” Bauer, and Richard “Ricky” Bauer; father-in-law Albertus Weidenbacher; brother-in-law Rick Weidenbacher; sister-in-law Chris Bauer, Uncles Kenneth Melloy (who was also her Godfather), and John Melloy; and son-in-law John R. Tomkins.
The family would like to thank the Dubuque Police, Fire Department, EMT/Paramedics, and MercyOne ER for their prompt care for Barbara.
In lieu of flowers a Barbara Weidenbacher memorial fund will be established.