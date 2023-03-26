GALENA, Ill. — Bert J. Tranel, 85, of Galena, IL passed away on March 22, 2023, at his home.
A Mass of Christian burial will be held at 11 AM, on Tuesday, March 28, 2023, at St. Michael Catholic Church, Galena, where friends may call after 10:30 AM until the time of Mass. Visitation will be held from 4 to 7 PM, Monday, March 27, 2023, at the Furlong Funeral Chapel, Galena where a parish rosary will be recited at 6:45 PM. The burial will be in East Dubuque, Cemetery, East Dubuque, IL. Military honors will be accorded graveside by members of the American Legion Post #787 of East Dubuque, VFW Post #2665 and American Legion Post #193 of Galena.
He was born in 1937, the thirteenth child of Edward (who passed away just months after Bert’s birth) and Lucille (Kieffer) Tranel on the family farm near East Dubuque, IL.He attended a one-room schoolhouse, St. Mary’s Catholic School in East Dubuque, Loras Academy in Dubuque, IA, and one year at Loras College. He was activated into the Wisconsin National Guard Red Arrow Division during the Berlin Crisis. He pursued his lifelong dream of farming, first in East Dubuque and then expanding his farm operations in Galena where he lived and farmed until the present while practicing soil and water conservation. Bert always had the desire to leave his farm and the world in a better place than where he found it. In 1963, Bert married Ann Berlage. Together they devoted themselves to the family they loved: five children, nine grandchildren, and two great-grandchildren. Bert enjoyed the frequent weekend visits from his children and grandkids and desired to share his love for the land and the values of farm life. He also was dedicated to living his Catholic Faith and to passing it along to his family. In his later years, his love for sharing rural life, family values, faith, and his well-known humor led him to author two books on these topics. Bert enjoyed visiting relatives, neighbors, and his local friends. He brought much laughter to them and to the parishioners at St. Michael Catholic Church in Galena where he attended regularly, volunteered as a religion teacher, and offered behind-the-scenes support in various ways.
He is survived by his wife with whom he would have shared his life for 60 years in July; his children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren: Ted (Sheila) of West Bend, WI, Ethan (Rachel), Ezra, Tess (Charlie) and Thea, Eli; Timothy of Galena; Dr. Patrick of St. Joseph, IL and Tate, Anna, Luke, Gage, and Rose; Tricia of Galena; Dr. Dean (Christine) of Madrid, IA, and Elizabeth, his siblings, Richard, Margaret, Sr. Jean OP; siblings-in-law: Virginia and Bonnie Tranel and Larry, Kay, Carol, and Marilyn Berlage. Also surviving are Joe, Faye, Bethany, and Bobby Berlage, and many nieces and nephews.
Bert was preceded in death by his parents, his siblings: Ralph (Florence), Howard (Lillian), Fr. Dorance, Sr. Norita OSF, Sr. Betty SSpS, Sr. Danita OSF, Fr. Daniel, Dr. Nathaniel, and Roger; and Madonna (wife of Richard), Eugene Jahn (husband of Margaret). Also, his Berlage in-laws: Herbert (Arlene), Maurice, Kenneth, and James (Sue).
He was grateful for the physical care offered by Hospice of Dubuque and the spiritual care of Fr. Howard Barch. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Michael Catholic Church in Galena; Catholic Relief Services; St. Jude’s Hospital, or a charity of your choice. Online condolences may be left at www.furlongfuneralchapel.com
