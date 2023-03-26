GALENA, Ill. — Bert J. Tranel, 85, of Galena, IL passed away on March 22, 2023, at his home.

A Mass of Christian burial will be held at 11 AM, on Tuesday, March 28, 2023, at St. Michael Catholic Church, Galena, where friends may call after 10:30 AM until the time of Mass. Visitation will be held from 4 to 7 PM, Monday, March 27, 2023, at the Furlong Funeral Chapel, Galena where a parish rosary will be recited at 6:45 PM. The burial will be in East Dubuque, Cemetery, East Dubuque, IL. Military honors will be accorded graveside by members of the American Legion Post #787 of East Dubuque, VFW Post #2665 and American Legion Post #193 of Galena.

