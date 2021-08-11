Gary L. Germain, age 79, of Dubuque, IA, completed his earthly journey on August 8, 2021, at Stonehill Care Center, surrounded by his loving family. To honor Gary’s life, a Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, August 14, 2021, from 10:00 until 11:00 a.m., at the Linwood Mueller Memorial Chapel, 2736 Windsor Avenue in Dubuque. A prayer service for Gary will be held at 11:00 a.m., with Father Herbert Pins officiating. Burial will be in the Linwood Cemetery in Dubuque. The Tri-State Cremation Center is humbly serving Gary’s family.
Gary was born on January 4, 1942, in Dubuque, IA, a son to Maurice “Maury” and Betty (Knapp) Germain. He grew up surrounded by friends and family and spent his entire life embracing and adoring every opportunity to share his days with them. Gary eventually turned his passion of restoring painting and antiques into his own business, Germain Fine Arts and Associates, and thoroughly treasured the opportunity to make a living out of doing what he enjoyed most. When the workday was done, Gary’s 2nd love in life was anything on or near the water. Fishing, boating, and water skiing were always an acceptable way to spend a little free time in Gary’s eyes, and he had even spent a few years sharing his talents with the Tommy Bartlett Show in the Wisconsin Dells during some of his earlier years. Gary also thoroughly enjoyed every opportunity he could spend a little time with his grandsons as well. Whether it was with fishing poles in hand, or shooting hoops on the basketball court, if the boys were by his side, all was well. Any day that Gary could spend a little time with family, at work, and be blessed enough to discover a little free-time on the river, was all that he could ever ask for. We are truly broken-hearted today at the mere thought that we have shared our last conversation with our dear Gary. His love for life, and the memories which he leaves behind, are surely an inspiration to all who knew and loved him and will hopefully help to heal the pain of his absence from our daily lives.
We thank you, Gary, for simply being the best man that you could be and will never forget the sight of your smile. May the Lord grant you the peace you’ve been seeking and hold you securely in His loving arms until we meet again.
Those left behind to cherish the memory of Gary include his son, Chris (Nancy) Germain, Buffalo, IA; his grandson, Michael Germain, Buffalo, IA; his siblings, Nancy (Jym Lyons) Germain, Dubuque, IA, and Dennis “Denny” (Linda) Germain, Granada Hills, CA; along with numerous extended family, friends, and neighbors.
Gary was preceded in death by his parents, Maurice “Maury” and Betty (Knapp) Germain; and his grandson, Nicholas Germain.
Gary’s family would like to thank the nurses and staff at Stonehill, and Hospice of Dubuque, for all of their professional and compassionate care of Gary, and his family.
