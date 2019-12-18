LECLAIRE, Iowa — Laura S. Moffit, 101, a resident of LeClaire, Iowa, passed away on Sunday, December 15, 2019, at Kahl Home in Davenport, Iowa.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, December 21, 2019, at McGinnis-Chambers Funeral Home in Bettendorf, Iowa. Visitation will be from 4 until 7 p.m. on Friday, December 20, 2019, and from 10 a.m. until time of services on Saturday, also at the funeral home. Burial will be in Glendale Cemetery in Le Claire. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Our Savior Presbyterian Church, the Scott County 4-H or the LeClaire Volunteer Fire Department.
Laura was born November 7, 1918, in Pleasant Valley, the daughter of Charles & Martha (Johansen) Dodds. On January 1, 1942, she was united in marriage to John Moffit. He preceded her in death after 66 years of marriage together.
A devoted homemaker and farm wife, Laura will be remembered for her excellent cooking and baking. She also enjoyed gardening and flowers and entertaining friends and family.
Those left to honor her memory include daughters, Eileen Dexter, of Eldridge, Sandy (DuWayne) Arp, of Durango, Iowa, and Jean (Glen) Keppy, of Eldridge; sons, Tom (Nancee) Moffit, of LeClaire, and John Moffit, of Coal Valley; 10 grandchildren; 23 great-grandchildren; sisters-in-law, Adeline Dodds and Ethel Holst.
In addition to her husband, John, Laura was preceded in death by sisters, Aruba Watkins and Annetta Dodds; brothers, Lee Charles Dodds and Chester Dodds; son-in-law, Andy Dexter; sisters-in-law, Eva Moffit Saur, Amanda Saur, Esther Moffit Shumaker and Alberta Moffit; and brothers-in-law, Clarence Watkins, Russell Saur, George Shumaker, Eldon Holst and William Moffit II.
Laura’s family would like to express special thanks to the doctors, nurses and staff of the Kahl Home and of Genesis Hospice for all their care and comfort for Laura.
